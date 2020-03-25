Ana Lete’s Eternal Hibernation Virtual Wake-Up Party
Local neo-indie-folk musician Ana Lete has been making music since 2015. Her music tackles tough subjects like loneliness, anxiety and depression. Her debut full-length album, Eternal Hibernation, will drop on Friday, March 27, and, in lieu of traditional release parties, Lete has opted for a virtual one. In this time of respectful social distancing her music and virtual record release are a warm welcome.
“I have decided to have a virtual release through a Facebook event page and Instagram Live,” said Lete. “So that those who are in self quarantine all over the world can still attend and be entertained.”
This makes a lot of sense in the current climate, especially since most of her pre-sales are not in the United States. The virtual release party starts at noon on Instagram Live and 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. Admission is free, but Lete will accept virtual tips through her PayPal. To attend just follow Lete on her Instagram and Facebook pages.
Lete released a previous EP in 2016 called Physic Translation, which she recorded at the College of Idaho, and she has been steadily playing shows ever since. She was scheduled to play Treefort and have a release party there. After the festival was postponed, she scrapped everything and moved the release party to an online venue.
Lete will broadcast her show live, playing songs from the album and answering questions about the music. Although her songs can be about some big subjects, her music is all about connection.
“I remember after graduating, that summer was a big transition, and it was hard,” said Lete. “With my music I want to help people not feel so alone.”
Her music is anything but slow indie folk. On her album she plays with a slew of other musicians, and the song “Footsteps” has a funky jazz baseline that pairs nicely with her voice. Many different artists and genres influence Lete; she cites Angel Olsen, Mac DeMarco and Father John Misty, but the jazz shines through and makes this experimental indie artist stand apart.
“When I write it starts with just me and my guitar,” said Lete. “Then when I include other musicians it becomes something more than that, a different music.”
—Tracy Bringhurst