Addam Chavarria started playing piano when he was seven. He then moved on to ukulele and eventually guitar. Once he picked up the six string, everything changed. Seeking an outlet for his free time that didn’t involve sitting on the couch and watching TV, he started busking in the streets. He busked for years and worked to release an album, Right Now, which is coming up at Boise’s Olympic Venue. It’s also Chavarria’s last show in Idaho before he moves. Chavarria’s style resembles the reggae inspired folk of Jack Johnson, but with a twinge of sadness. Chavarria is joined by Boise reggae band Afrosonics. While Chavarria’s music is a reggae-inspired brand of folk, Afrosonics takes a much more traditional approach to the island rock. The show should provide a proper send off to Chavarria before he departs the City of Trees.
—Xavier Ward
With Afrosonics. 8 p.m. $8. The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St., Boise, theolympicboise.com.