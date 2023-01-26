Support Local Journalism


The sister duo of Rebecca and Megan Lovell, who make up the band Larkin Poe, have been nothing if not prolific during their career, releasing six full-length studio albums and five EPs, while guesting on a variety of releases by other artists over the past dozen years. The band plays at The Knitting Factory on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

The sisters say they were able to be more authentic than ever on their new album, “Blood Harmony.” Ironically, they achieved this clearer representation of themselves by making an album in a very different way from how their other Larkin Poe albums were brought to life in the studio.


