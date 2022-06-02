JUMP — Jack’s Urban Meeting Place, an organization that strives to inspire human potential, says it wants people to try new things, whether it is going down their two-story slide or just learning something they didn’t know before.
“It really represents J.R. Simplot, who was a risk-taker and thought outside of the box,” Kathy O’Neill, community engagement manager at JUMP, said. “There’s a quote (from John C. Maxwell) outside of our front door that says, ‘When was the last time you did something for the first time.’”
They also want to give people the platform to take risks, which is why they started JUMP, Jam & Jive last year.
Every other week, starting on June 7, the community center will host outdoor concerts highlighting local talent. The opening acts for each show will feature one of five local nonprofit partners of JUMP: Boise Rock School, Idaho Songwriters Association, TRICA, Boise Hive, and the Idaho Arts Charter. Many of the performers range from middle school to high school.
“These youth, by performing, they’re trying something new, but they’re inspiring others. It can be difficult to be on a stage and perform in front of hundreds of people,” O’Neill said. “You see these kids and you’re like, ‘Wow, maybe I could do that myself.’”
The concert series will be free to the public and will run through Sept. 13 at the JUMP amphitheater. Shows will start at 6 p.m. through 8 p.m. In case of rain, O’Neill said it will move inside. It will be streamed to the JUMP-o-tron at the center as well, so people can have extra viewing areas if they want to get away from the crowd.
It won’t only be music, though. People can purchase food, as well as craft beer and wine. Plus, JUMP’s slide will be open.
For additional information check out the JUMP Jam & Jive Facebook page, and through the JUMP Jam & Jive website.