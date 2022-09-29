Old school punk band Anti-Flag has been making music since 1988. The band will release a new album “Lies They Tell Our Children” in January of next year, a follow up on “20/20 Vision,” and are now out on tour. You can pre-order the album now.
The band is playing at The Shredder on Thursday, Oct. 6 with Bad Cop/Bad Cop and The Last Gang. The doors open at 7 p.m. and people can get tickets for $22 at eventbrite.
Boise Weekly interviewed the band about the album and being back out on the road. Answers provided by bassist Chris Barker, (Chris #2).
Anti-Flag has been making music and being vocal about government for a long time. What would you have to say about the current state of American politics?
In a lot of ways, American politics is fully functioning as designed. Systems built, amended, and rebuilt to benefit those already in power and those already in control of wealth. The difference in the immediacy of 2022 is that as these inequality gaps reach their massive states, historic divides, more and more people are tuning into the idea that the ideologies of American politics have been hijacked to superserve the institutions of power. There’s an incredible amount of progress to be made and fight for, a leveling of the playing field and end of a corporate rule of the systems that were meant to help, educate and protect us all of which feels more and more within our grasp. And there’s a lot of hope to be gained from that.
Punk rock is, at its heart, political, anti- racist, anti- corporate, anti- authoritarian and inclusive. I see a lot of older punks that seem to turn from this ideology and still claim to be punk. Do you have a comment on that?
I really don’t. It’s not our position or place to say what is or what isn’t punk rock to someone else. And frankly it doesn’t matter. For us it has nothing to do with music genre, fashion or aesthetic. Punk rock has always been about challenging the status quo, and whether or not people want to fully recognize it, the American status quo is an economic system of violence and oppression. War based economics, healthcare as a business not a right, corporate control of political policy. So challenging those systems, being kind of in the face of such division, empathy over apathy, optimism over cynicism. That’s punk rock in 2022.
How is it being back on tour after the pandemic shut things down for so long? Are you feeling comfortable with everything?
Yes and no in our comfortability. It’s definitely weird and feels sometimes pressure filled to hold events with so many people, but we don’t have very many options. We’re at a place where we’re all just kind of trying our best to take care of ourselves and each other. The shows back have a level of catharsis to them after so long away from the connection and community of punk. That is for certain.
Can you speak to the band’s ability to staying relevant for so long?
We love each other, the songs, the shows, the people that surround the band. We care about it deeply and want to do nothing else but serve the intention of the band. The fact that the things we create consistently come from this real place regardless of whether or not the sonics or statements we’re making are in fashion. That has been what has kept people coming back. People who feel the same way we do and are looking for that solace.
Your most recent album, “Lies They Tell Our Children” is a concept album that’s coming out next year. Can you tell us about it? Why a concept album at this time? And there are a lot of guest musicians, how’d it come together?
Honestly because we’ve never done it. We wanted to challenge ourselves as songwriters and creators to tell this story. This lineage of politics, policy, cultural shift, that lead us to the world we live in today. That was the crux of the album. From there the guests were an extrapolation of that, roll out, story tell, use our friendships and community to better reiterate these ideas.
Are you working on any new music after the tour — and what can fans expect to see at the show?
We’re focused on the new album and rolling the songs out until Jan. 6, 2023. From there we may look at some other ways to share these stories and ideas but for right now it’s about taking the songs on the road and seeing who is there to listen. Thanks!