Old school punk band Anti-Flag has been making music since 1988. The band will release a new album “Lies They Tell Our Children” in January of next year, a follow up on “20/20 Vision,” and are now out on tour. You can pre-order the album now.

The band is playing at The Shredder on Thursday, Oct. 6 with Bad Cop/Bad Cop and The Last Gang. The doors open at 7 p.m. and people can get tickets for $22 at eventbrite.

