The members of Innocent Man grew up around Idaho. Some grew up in Payette, some in McCall, but collectively they’re calling Boise home for the time being. Innocent Man is a rock ‘n’ roll band with Americana roots, its sound is similar to the likes of ZZ Top, Wilco and even a little Led Zeppelin. While reminiscent of other, older bands, Innocent Man can’t be forced into a box when it comes to defining its sound. The members of the band all push each other to come up with new, creative sounds that amount to an ever-evolving discography. This doesn’t just apply to the music to come, Innocent Man workshops its existing songs to give new life to old fan favorites. The members, all with different, eclectic tastes in music, help bring that sense of ingenuity and thoughtfulness to the music.
—Xavier Ward
8 p.m. $8-$10. The Olympic Venue, 1009 W. Main St. Boise, theolympicboise.com.