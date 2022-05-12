Hakeem Prime’s musical journey started with his family. His older cousins would always be singing and rapping the hottest music of the time, like Nelly, Jay Z and Ludacris.
That ignited his passion when he was around 7 years old.
“As far as writing goes, academically, at a young age, I was teaching myself how to read,” Prime said. “So I was writing and then realizing that when I practice my bars, I will learn how to read better. I would want to put words in there that I probably just heard of and looked up. I was like, ‘Okay, I can use that.’”
Raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Prime now lives with his family in Boise, Idaho. He has released three albums and dozens of songs including the viral hit “Imma let you go.” On May 12, he is releasing a music video featuring that song.
“It was a fun video to make. It’s about relationships gone bad. The guy that I am playing was really frustrated with the girl for what she did the day before,” Prime said. “She’s causing a lot of problems and he has to let her go. He has to decide if he still has love for her or if he’s just gonna move on.”
A lot of Prime’s inspiration comes from within.
“I realized that I was inspiring myself,” Prime said. “I was giving myself some validation that I wasn’t really getting for my father and other male leaders in my family, rightfully so because they were going through their own stuff. I came into my own. It just made me feel like I can do anything, you know?”
When he was young, he and his cousins formed a little rap group and that’s where he learned how to effectively collaborate with others, he said. Together, they learned how broad of an effect music could have, especially the lyrics.
“I realized that what people want to hear, even myself, is an emotion behind every lyric,” Prime said. “So I think I bring that to whatever track I’m on. Now it comes as second nature.”
He moved to Portland in 2011 and became involved in different social movements and helped other musicians.
“When you become involved with the community, the community wants you to be involved,” Prime said.
Prime and his family moved to Boise in 2015. After the 2018 tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed and 17 others injured by a teen gunman, Prime spoke out to students at the Enough is Enough Student Walkout at the Idaho Capitol.
“I was very proud of the students in Boise involved in that because you don’t see (shootings) everyday here,” Prime said. “They didn’t have to. … Boise is becoming bigger. They stood up for something that really means something to the human race; it’s not just a color thing. I wanted to be safe in school, and if I was still in school, I would want to protest that too.”
During his speech, he said he spoke about the need for change.
“I was reflecting on my upbringing,” Prime said. “I was just saying that it’s very important for us to be unified. It is very important for the youth to have a voice. I was saying that these kids (at Parkland) went through school, some of them getting shot, some of them hurt, some of them passing, but this is our chance for change.”
Prime said he hasn’t been involved in local activism since the pandemic, but he is planning to get involved again soon.
On June 4 from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., Prime will be performing at 360’s Main Event center at 348 Fourth Ave. S. in Twin Falls headlined by NB Ridaz, a hip-hop group. The event is presented by D2R Clothing Brand, a clothing brand founded in Idaho according to the website.