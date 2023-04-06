Toto has been a resilient bunch over what is now a 45-year career. They’ve soldiered on through a pair of deaths, health challenges, a host of lineup changes (including three lead singers), and a pair of breakups.
So it shouldn’t be a surprise that after announcing a breakup in 2019, Toto, with a revamped lineup, announced a reunion a year later and returned to touring last year following a COVID-created delay of concerts.
Toto is appearing as “very special guest” to headliner Journey for the 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour 2023 April 13 at ExtraMile Arena in Boise.
By all accounts, life in Toto is good again, but that wasn’t the case in 2019 when a tour ended with the announcement of the split.
In the time leading up to that point, there were questions about the future involvement of founding member, keyboardist David Paich (who was dealing with health issues), and long-time keyboardist Steve Porcaro. Then there was a lawsuit filed by Susan Porcaro-Goings, the widow of drummer and founding member Jeff Porcaro, seeking to recover royalties and other income she believed had not been paid to Porcaro’s estate. The suit created considerable tension between founding guitarist Steve Lukather and Paich and the Porcaro family.
The two sides feuded both publicly and in private in the months leading up to the announcement that Toto was breaking up. The suit was settled in favor of Porcaro-Goings.
Singer Joseph Williams, in a mid-January phone interview, said Toto might have survived without breaking up had the lawsuit not happened, but he suspects the 2019 split was unavoidable.
“Aside from the whole legal battle and all of that, Steve Porcaro was inching toward not really wanting to be a touring musician anymore anyway. So that would have come inevitably,” he said. “Also, Dave (Paich) was sort of up and down with his health. Although he’s great now and he’s fine and he still comes out and contributes stuff, touring is not for him anymore, either … . But you know, the lawsuit was just sort of salt on a thing that was already happening.”
Williams (who was Toto’s singer from 1986-1989 and 2010 to 2019) and Lukather, meanwhile, saw no reason why they couldn’t form a new lineup and credibly return Toto to active duty.
“Luke (Lukather) and I just looked at each other and said we want to work and we want to play. And the music is still worthy,” Williams said. “We feel we can still do a good job and bring the music out, keep doing it.”
So a reunion was announced in 2020, and Toto returned to touring in 2022, with a mix of headlining dates and a run opening for Journey. The group is continuing down a similar road to start 2023, mixing in headlining shows between another run as Journey’s opening act on that band’s winter-spring tour that is coming to ExtraMile April 13.
“You’re going to hear the big hits that everybody knows from Toto and stuff that’s familiar from the more successful albums, that kind of stuff,” Williams said of Toto’s shows. “And it’s a very high energy, rock kind of take on it all. So it’s a lot of fun.”
The new lineup includes Williams, Lukather (who has also appeared on some 1,500 albums by a who’s who of music artists as one of music’s most in-demand session guitarists), bassist John Pierce, drummer Robert “Sput” Searight, keyboardist/background vocalist Steve Maggiora, keyboardist Dominique “Xavier” Taplin and multi-instrumentalist/vocalist Warren Ham.
The 2019 split and 2020 reunion was the latest twist in what has been a long and winding road for the band.
Toto was formed in 1977 by high school friends Lukather, Jeff Porcaro (already an acclaimed session drummer), Steve Porcaro and Paich, with singer Bobby Kimball and bassist Dave Hungate completing the original lineup.
The group had immediate success, as the 1978 self-titled debut album spawned the hit single, “Hold The Line,” and went on to top two million copies sold in the United States alone.
The string of successful albums extended into the 1980s, with Toto hitting a peak when the 1982 album, “Toto IV,” became a triple platinum smash behind the hits “Rosanna,” “Africa” and “I Won’t Hold You Back.”
It was against the backdrop of that blockbuster success that issues started to blunt the band’s momentum. In 1983, Hungate left Toto (with another Porcaro brother, Mike, taking the bass slot) and the band fired Kimball, who was dealing with drug issues.
The band brought on Fergie Frederiksen as the new singer and made the 1984 album, “Isolation.” The album failed to achieve anything close to the sales of “Toto IV,” and Frederiksen did not work out as the singer.
This is when Williams, who had known Lukather and the Porcaros going back to his middle school years, auditioned and was chosen as the next singer in Toto. Williams was thrilled to join Toto, although he was aware the group was feeling the weight of expectations at the time.
“Looking back on it, I can certainly remember sort of the tension between the other five guys, just having the blockbuster album and losing a singer and then the follow-up (album) not being as big,” Williams said. “They wanted to keep it going and do it right. They experienced a whole lot of pressure at that time.”
Williams made two albums with Toto — 1986’s “Fahrenheit” and 1988’s “The Seventh One,” but on tour the following year, vocal issues forced him to part ways with the band.
As the decade ended, Toto’s popularity had faded, particularly in the states. The band soldiered on through the 1990s into the early 2000s, with sustained popularity in Europe helping keep the band’s career viable. But along the way, the group suffered tragedies (in 1992, Jeff Porcaro died of heart failure while doing yard work, while Mike Porcaro was forced out of music in 2007 by ALS disease and died in 2015) and had multiple personnel changes. In early 2008, Lukather disbanded the group, saying it no longer felt like Toto.
Ironically, it was Mike Porcaro’s ALS illness that initially put Toto back together. In 2010, Paich called Lukather about doing a short reunion tour to raise funds for Mike’s medical treatments. Lukather agreed, but only if Williams and Steve Porcaro also rejoined. Everyone signed on and soon things evolved into a full reunion.
Over the next eight years, the band toured extensively, made a well-received studio album, “Toto XIV,” as well as several live releases, and then got an unexpected boost in 2018 when Weezer covered the band’s signature hit, “Africa.”
“When we play that song (now), everybody’s up, like it’s a soccer game,” Williams said. “So that’s our calling card and we’re grateful to Weezer for doing it and putting it in the ears of a younger generation, and also (to) the fans of Toto from when those songs were actually on the air, their kids are fans of it.”
Despite the renewed momentum, the 2019 breakup happened. With COVID sidelining all live music, Lukather, Williams and Paich each made solo albums, before regrouping the current edition of Toto and returning to touring last year.
Williams is hoping for another long run with Toto. Lukather has ruled out making new albums as Toto, saying various members will release albums under their individual names. But the singer isn’t closing the door on anything going forward.
“We’ll see how it evolves. I understand how Luke feels just because if there were to really be a Toto album, we’d have to have the participation from particular people,” Williams said. “But like I say, never say never. We’re not old, old men yet. We’re just sub-elderly, so there’s plenty of time to change minds and do stuff.”