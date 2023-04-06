Toto jpg Luke, Joe, David.jpg

Toto members from left: Steve Lukather, Joseph Williams and David Paich (on keys).

 Courtesy of Toto

Toto has been a resilient bunch over what is now a 45-year career. They’ve soldiered on through a pair of deaths, health challenges, a host of lineup changes (including three lead singers), and a pair of breakups.

So it shouldn’t be a surprise that after announcing a breakup in 2019, Toto, with a revamped lineup, announced a reunion a year later and returned to touring last year following a COVID-created delay of concerts.


