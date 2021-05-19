“Heartstrings” is a virtual telethon put on by The Nowhere Men out of L.A. that supports the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. What’s really fun about this telethon is it features bands from all over the United States, and two local bands — the Papas and MYLO BYBEE — are on the lineup.
“We are extremely pleased to be included in the line-up for the ‘Heartstrings’ virtual concert benefit,” wrote Tyler Schlagenhauf, lead guitarist for MYLO BYBEE, in an email. “If our music can play even a little part in raising funds to support something like the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and working on a cure for a terrible disease, then it is all worth it. I think it is any musician’s dream to not only write music that they enjoy, but actually plays any role, albeit small, in supporting something that impacts so many.”
The telethon benefit has a suggested donation amount of $20. People can donate anytime at this link. The event is Friday, May 28, from 6 to 10 p.m. Mountain time. It streams live on the platform Twitch. All proceeds go to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
“Heartstrings” is having bands perform from the different time zones across the country. The Eastern time zone features Hi$to, a Baltimore based club DJ.; Mariela Flor Olivo, an actress, artist, singer-songwriter, and musician and Glen Echo, musician and live-audio engineer. The Central time zone features Vourteque, a DJ based in Chicago and Detroit and Morgan Ashley, a singer. The Mountain time zone features the Boise bands Papas and MYLO BYBEE and Colorado singer Kailyn Hope Bennett. And last, but not least, the Pacific time zone features Tyler Alexis, a Los Angeles singer/songwriter and musician Jason “Halogen” Dunn.