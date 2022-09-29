Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


GWAR and all of its intergalactic glory is coming to Boise. It’s a band that you either know, or you don’t— and for those that don’t know, well … maybe you should. The band plays super thrash punk metal, gives elaborate, and sometimes blood fueled performances, and has a carefully crafted narrative about how they’ve come from outer space and been banished to earth. It’s a lot — and it is something to see.

The band formed in the ‘80s and has trudged through the decades making multiple albums and gaining a large underground fan base. A lot of people get into GWAR as teenagers and a band like this can just kind of stick with you through the years. In 2014, longtime frontman Oderus Urungus (Dave Brockie) died. Never the kind of band to just quit, the bassist, Beefcake The Mighty, took the lead role and they started anew.

Recommended for you

Load comments