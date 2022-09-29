GWAR and all of its intergalactic glory is coming to Boise. It’s a band that you either know, or you don’t— and for those that don’t know, well … maybe you should. The band plays super thrash punk metal, gives elaborate, and sometimes blood fueled performances, and has a carefully crafted narrative about how they’ve come from outer space and been banished to earth. It’s a lot — and it is something to see.
The band formed in the ‘80s and has trudged through the decades making multiple albums and gaining a large underground fan base. A lot of people get into GWAR as teenagers and a band like this can just kind of stick with you through the years. In 2014, longtime frontman Oderus Urungus (Dave Brockie) died. Never the kind of band to just quit, the bassist, Beefcake The Mighty, took the lead role and they started anew.
The band just released a new album and is touring the earth once again to the delight of longtime fans. GWAR is performing one show locally at the Revolution Concert House on Oct. 6.
Currently, the members are: The Berserker Blóthar, lead vocals; BälSäc the Jaws ‘o Death, guitar; Beefcake the Mighty, bass; JiZMak da Gusha, drums; and Pustulus Maximus, lead guitar.
Boise Weekly interviewed Pustulus Maximus via email to see what’s new with the band.
For those who don’t know, how did GWAR come about?
In the early 1980s, a couple of VCU (Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond) art students came together with the fledgling ideas that would eventually grow into what we know as GWAR today. Hunter Jackson and Dave Brockie were the larger-than-life creative forces that really spawned this whole movement.
GWAR has been around since 1984 and has a rotating line-up. None of the original members are around anymore — so how does the band keep the energy and style up after all these years?
I’ve always thought that was a ridiculous statement. “Original Members.” GWAR isn’t just a simple rock band. We’re an art collective, actors, performers, and musicians that collaborate together and bring this stage show to life. Most of the “original members” were gone before the first show ever took place. Even after that, the lineup changed even more before the first record was ever recorded. The music is something we create along the way. As a musician myself it’s my primary focus in the group but music isn’t our sole objective. GWAR lives on stage. GWAR exists for the performance.
The new album “The New Dark Ages” was released in June; can you speak to the concept and sound? Is it just the same GWAR style or will fans hear something new?
The concept is humanity’s return to the dark ages through their recent denial of science, celebration of ignorance, dissolvement of truth, and being caged by their own technology. Stylistically there are strong and familiar elements of GWAR but we don’t set out to write music in a specific set style or genre. We try to go outside the box a little bit but we’re still making rock and roll records. There are certainly songs on the record that are in the comfort zone for older GWAR fans but this is quite a different band than in 1984. The main difference for me is that we don’t want to imitate or become a caricature of ourselves. This just means it’s more important to create something unique for each record instead of rehashing old ideas and sounds.
A documentary, “This is GWAR,” came out in 2021. How long did it take to film and what are some of your favorite takeaways from it?
It was surprising to me how much people really didn’t know about the band. I’ve lived through 10 years of this myself and heard all of these tales first hand so I’d assumed people close to me had probably heard most of those tales, too. We’ve been through a lot and only a small portion really gets through on that documentary. They did a good job with it but the arc of the story really centers on the power struggle between Dave and Hunter. I personally don’t think it leaves room for much else. That’s kind of why the movie winds down very quickly at the end. I know people don’t realize that it glosses over a period of 19 years in about two or three minutes towards the end. I’m not upset about it by any means. I’m just pointing out that there is no way to tell our complete story in two or three hours. That being said, I still feel the doc was well done.
The new tour has been underway since September. It’s been a while. What can fans expect?
We’re always asked this and we can never say too much without revealing the plot. We bring a different story to life on stage each tour and you have to come out to the show to see it unfold. This one is GWAR’s battle with a twisted sentient A.I. that brings out the worst in society to battle it out on stage. It’s not too far stretched from reality that everything you speak and type is being collected in data centers and used to make marketing to you more effective and essentially fleecing you from your money and self identity. A.I. and social media have more disastrous and real consequences than we can combat during a rock show but we’ll do what we can with the business end of swords, axes, and guitars.
GWAR will be performing one local show only at the Revolution Concert House in Garden City at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6. To buy tickets, people can go to the Revolution Concert House website and to learn more about GWAR go to gwar.net.