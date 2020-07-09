The Idaho Botanical Garden, in conjunction with Duck Club Presents, is set to host an evening with Seattle-based band Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio the evening of July 9. That's tonight.
The concert is part of the Great Garden Escape Series. The show is all-ages and starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $12-$15, and children ages 3 and under are free.
The Trio is an American soul-jazz group founded in 2015. Its sound is reminiscent of '60s and '70s funk, blues and soul. Since the inception of the band, it has released several albums and singles.
Due to COVID-19, seating is limited, wearing a mask and social distancing is encouraged, and people can bring in their own food and non-alcoholic beverages.