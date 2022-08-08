The Duck Club is bringing a very metal show to The Olympic — Red Fang with Bell Witch & Aerial Ruin: Stygian Bough and HELP. Red Fang is out of Portland and released their fifth album, "Arrows" in June 2021. The bands Bell Witch, from Seattle, and Aerial Ruin, from Portland have partnered and created Stygian Bough Volume 1 and HELP is a punk trio also from Portland.
The bands are playing The Olympic on Sunday, Aug. 14. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the show, doors open at 7 p.m. with an 8 p.m. start time. People can buy tickets at eventbrite.
Red Fang's album "Arrows" is the first album the band has come out with since 2016. In a press release, vocalist and bassist Aaron Beam said, “This record feels more like 'MurderThe Mountains' to me than any record we’ve done before or since. It doesn’t sound like that record, but 'Murder The Mountains' was us doing whatever the f**k we wanted, and that’s what this is, too.”
Bell Witch, doom metal, and Aerial Ruin, dark folk, collaborated on the album, "Stygian Bough Volume 1," it was released in June 2020. Aerial Ruin is the solo project of Erik Moggridge and his vocals mix with Bell Witch, a doom metal duo.
HELP released their most current album, "2053", in 2022. A press release states, "HELP’s eruption of sounds on 2053 rely on volcanic outbursts of chaotic interplay that take songs of outrage, religious scorn, self-identity and the sorry state of the world into defiant realms. It’s within those spaces that Help’s energetic live shows thrived, and through which they hope to again exorcise their oeuvre from very soon."
If you love metal, this show may be the show for you.