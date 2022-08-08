Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Duck Club is bringing a very metal show to The Olympic — Red Fang with Bell Witch & Aerial Ruin: Stygian Bough and HELP. Red Fang is out of Portland and released their fifth album, "Arrows" in June 2021. The bands Bell Witch, from Seattle, and Aerial Ruin, from Portland have partnered and created Stygian Bough Volume 1 and HELP is a punk trio also from Portland. 

The bands are playing The Olympic on Sunday, Aug. 14. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the show, doors open at 7 p.m. with an 8 p.m. start time. People can buy tickets at eventbrite

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments