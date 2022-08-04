Two bands from California and one local favorite are sharing the stage at the Neurolux on Aug. 6. Oh Lonesome Ana is an Indie band out of Sacramento, the Gill Brothers Band is a mix of Rock, Country and Americana and CMMNWLTH is a four piece alternative out of Boise. Oh Lonesome Ana just released a full-length debut album titled “MEG/\DETH TEE” on July 15 and the Gill Brothers Band also released a debut self-titled album on March 15. Both bands will be performing songs from their new albums and CMMNWLTH should be busting out some new music as well.
The three bands play the Neurolux on Saturday, Aug. 6. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m., tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. For more information and to buy tickets people can go to neurolux.com.
Oh Lonesome Ana’s lead singer and guitarist Evan Bailey said that the new album is a record about childhood trauma but also every experience that people carry with themselves.
According to a press release about it, the band recorded the album with Grammy nominated producer Jack Shirley (Deafheaven, Oathbreaker, Gouge Away, etc.). “The spirit of the record is deeply personal, reflective and explores the depths of childhood experience.”
The album has nine songs and ranges from slow and heavy guitar to faster poppish sounding songs. Members are: Bailey on vocals and guitar; Jacob Bradford on guitar; Zach Peach on drums and percussion; and Ashley Maiden on bass guitar and vocals. In a July 14 review from New Noise Magazine, friend of the band Linda Sao called the album, “beautiful, energizing, and easy to keep on loop.”
The Gill Brothers Band self titled album is extra rocking and according to a press release it’s “rock ‘n’ roll to its’ core, evoking AC/DC, Neil Young, and Dinosaur Jr. in the same breath.” The band members are: Jacob Gill on guitar and vocals; Connor Gill on guitar and vocals; Alex Vargas on bass; and Conor Koreski on drums.
New Noise Magazine hailed it in a March 15 review. “The album starts on an explosive note and doesn’t hold back until the final seconds. The guitars shred, the leads are biting, the bass struts and drums pound persistently like a racing heartbeat … the group provides their own spin on the blend of blues and rock, with just a touch of country and psychedelic.”
CMMNWLTH hasn’t put out music for a while, but the local band has always had a strong following. Members are: Joe Calvi; Nik Verlennich; Kristen Verlennich; and Josh Menchaca. Their latest album came out in 2020 and they released two singles in 2021. The band is debuting a new song at the show and planning on having a new single out by the end of this year and an album out in spring 2023.
“We’re very stoked about what’s to come,” the band said in an Instagram message, “we introduced our new drummer Josh Menchaca at Flying M Fest last summer and he’s been helping the sound come together like never before. We’re really excited about where things are at, and can’t wait to share the new evolution of CMMMNWLTH with everyone.”
For more information people can go to all of the bands’ Facebook, Instagram or Bandcamp pages.