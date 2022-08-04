Support Local Journalism


Two bands from California and one local favorite are sharing the stage at the Neurolux on Aug. 6. Oh Lonesome Ana is an Indie band out of Sacramento, the Gill Brothers Band is a mix of Rock, Country and Americana and CMMNWLTH is a four piece alternative out of Boise. Oh Lonesome Ana just released a full-length debut album titled “MEG/\DETH TEE” on July 15 and the Gill Brothers Band also released a debut self-titled album on March 15. Both bands will be performing songs from their new albums and CMMNWLTH should be busting out some new music as well.

The three bands play the Neurolux on Saturday, Aug. 6. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m., tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. For more information and to buy tickets people can go to neurolux.com.

