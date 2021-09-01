Albuquerque band Prism Bitch has been busy. The new album “Perla” dropped in March, the drummer Teresa Cruces is in the newest version of Built to Spill (side-note, all of the new members are women which is pretty cool) and they’re about to embark on a fall tour that closely begins and ends with Boise shows. The first one is at the Neurolux on Sept. 9 and the tour ends at Treefort Thursday, Sept. 23, on the mainstage at 4:10 p.m.
The band has a uniquely poppish, indy, grungy, punk sound and the songs range from catchy and fun to punkish and introspective — there’s something for everybody. The new album “Perla” is no different. The album has a good flow switching from slower songs like “Wasting Time,” to “Heathers,” a fast-moving anthem that the band said is “about surpassing unkindness surrounding you and reveling in the accomplishments of an impending future with your best friends, without the haters.”
Catching one of their shows is also a treat. The band comes in on fire, bringing a super-amped amount of energy on stage, almost demanding the crowd’s attention. Prism Bitch is a band worth going to see. BW interviewed them via email to find out about the upcoming tours and projects.
BW: Prism Bitch first dropped an EP in 2016, how has the music progressed over the years and how would you describe your sound to someone who hasn’t heard the band?
PB: Our first EP was more jam oriented and simple. As we’ve grown as a band, we have written many more songs together and spent more time on arrangements. Our sound is fun, loud, positive, eclectic, and ever changing. We never stick to one genre as we like to explore all music. We’re open minded about the end result, whatever it may be. Lauren says, “we haven’t hit our Peter Gabriel world music phase just yet, but it’s right around the corner.”
Teresa, you’ve said you’re an aggressively friendly band, can you speak to that?
We’re really nice and love making friends. We’re less worried about being cool and would rather be approachable to anyone. The world can be so negative, so we like to go out of our way to make sure everyone has a good time and feels welcome.
Your shows are high-energy, what can people expect at this upcoming show at the Neurolux?
Expect the unexpected. We love to have fun, and we’re pretty sporty too. We love performing and all have performance backgrounds, so playing live comes naturally for us. We have a lot of pent up energy from this past year, so get ready.
Teresa is also joining Built to Spill as the drummer for the new lineup … how is the band navigating that and what other projects are members working on?
The band is always grateful for any opportunities given to us by Dug and Built to Spill. We’ve been privileged to tour with BTS for several years, and Teresa gets to dive in balls deep into working as a musician full-time. We still have touring prospects where Teresa will double drum for both us and Built to Spill, so we have to make sure she eats a lot of protein. There is much more strategy involved in our current scheduling. We’re all working on multiple projects all the time, including editing movies, acting, and solo music projects.
What is coming up for Prism Bitch in the future, new music etc.?
We are so excited to hit the road again on our first tour back since 2019. We’ll be playing several festivals, including Treefort Music Fest in Boise, and can’t wait to perform live again. We wrote 13 new songs this year as well, and look forward to recording them in November with Toshi Kasai.