Elder, a rock band from Massachusetts is coming to the Neurolux, and playing with Belzebong also Dreadnought and Crush the Monster. The band had to put their precious tour on hold and now they're back. The band is playing Monday, Aug. 22. People can buy tickets, $18, and get more information at neurolux.com.
The Boise Weekly interviewed frontman Nick DiSalvo to learn a little about the band, touring again and what people can expect at the show.
BW: The band's sound has changed over the years, has it just seemed like a natural progression?
ND: For the most part, yes. We’ve intentionally tried to push ourselves to write innovative music and to never repeat an album, but the ways in which we’ve progressed have been organic and not forced, just based on the music we are interested in.
BW: Did the addition of the new people in the lineup change the sound or have the new members helped elevate what you guys are putting out?
ND: When we added Michael Risberg to the lineup in 2017 on guitar and keys, the intention was mostly for us to be able to better translate our heavily multi-tracked album cuts to a live setting. However Michael is a very talented guitarist and has his own unique style which has bled heavily into the albums written since then.
BW: The "Omens" release date made it impossible to tour, due to the pandemic, will this tour be highlighting the music on that album?
ND: We’ll be playing a few songs from Omens on this tour, but also a good mix from every album. It’s been a while since we’ve toured the US and we want to give fans a set that runs the gamut of what we’ve released in the last decade.
BW: "Eldovar- a Story of Darkness & Light" that came out in 2021 is a collaborative album with Kadavar. Can you speak to how it came together?
ND: It’s actually quite a bit shorter than our other records…3 of the 4 band members live in Berlin, which is also where Kadavar is based. During the height of the pandemic, we had the idea to jam with them at their studio and see what might happen. During our first session we already felt that we had a unique chemistry that we could use to make a collaborative record. Over the next months we worked through our improvised material and used it as the foundation to create an album together. It’s a unique snapshot of both bands in a strange period of time.
BW: What can people expect at the show? it's been a while since bands have been able to tour and I think both concertgoers and musicians have been especially stoked to get back to seeing live music.
ND: Elder is definitely what I’d consider a “live band.” We put a lot of effort into making our live show as powerful and tight as possible and it’s just as important as our recorded albums. We don’t play in Boise often so if you’re into the band, you had better not miss it.