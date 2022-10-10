Divino-Niño-by-Matt-Allen-2.jpg

Divino Niño is playing The Shredder on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Two bands are co-headlining  an all-ages show at The Shredder. Little Jesus is from Mexico City and Divino Niño is from Chicago. Little Jesus is a poppish, indie rock quintet and Divino Niño is also a four piece psych-rock, pop, indie band that mixes Spanish and English lyrics together. Their new album, "Last Spa On Earth" is a fun and danceable album that keeps the listener interested and moving.

The show is on Thursday, Oct. 13. Tickets are $20 and doors open at 7 p.m. People can buy tickets on eventbrite

