Two bands are co-headlining an all-ages show at The Shredder. Little Jesus is from Mexico City and Divino Niño is from Chicago. Little Jesus is a poppish, indie rock quintet and Divino Niño is also a four piece psych-rock, pop, indie band that mixes Spanish and English lyrics together. Their new album, "Last Spa On Earth" is a fun and danceable album that keeps the listener interested and moving.
The show is on Thursday, Oct. 13. Tickets are $20 and doors open at 7 p.m. People can buy tickets on eventbrite.
BW got a quick interview with Divino Niño via email while they're busy on tour.
BW: For people who aren't familiar with the band, can you tell us how you got together and what you would say your music is like?
DN: Funnily enough, we all met onstage at our first show. I think our music reflects that.
BW: The band mixes Spanish and English in the lyrics, do you like to have a certain amount of each in every song or is it just what happens naturally in the creative process?
DN: Pues, no se, sometimes you just gotta get an idea out of your head. Much like an exorcism, you end up speaking in tongues and releasing a hit record.
BW: The new album, "Last Spa on Earth" just came out. Can you tell us a little bit about it and how it differs from earlier releases. I heard you guys were listening to a lot of J Dilla prior to making it.
DN: Foam was written in more of a live setting with one of us coming in showing fully formed songs. When we couldn’t meet, we started making electronic music at home trading beat ideas with each other and collaborating more. We were listening to everything and sharing over our weekly zoom hangouts.
BW: You are touring now but do you have ideas or a directional idea for the next album?
DN: When we get back from touring, I believe the plan is to set up microphones and sleep for a thousand years.
BW: Your show here is coming up, what can people expect to see at the show?