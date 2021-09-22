Recently accepted members of a secret synthesizer society, The Dirty Moogs — Wolfgang, Wolfgang, Wolfgang, Wolfgang and Klause — are originally from Pleystein, Germany. Their parents immigrated under the great American Synthesizer Reproductive Act of 1987 and they have, since that time, been players of electronic music.
But seriously, The Dirty Moogs, formed in 2010, is Brenton Viertel, Will Gillett, Pete Thomas and Jared Hallock — the Wolfgangs — on keyboards, and Ryan Donahue — Klause — on visuals. The band is a remarkable, witty and superb (German?) electronic, punk, underground, aboveground, dance, psychedelic, alternative, Krautrock, indie-pop band from Boise. They play Treefort every year and are one of the great local acts to try and catch.
"We're basically an amalgamation of Kraftwerk, Sparks and Devo," said Viertel, "those are just the bands we love, and we wanted to make fun music — that's also not too serious."
"We really like to play Treefort every year," said Thomas. "It always feels like one big community, we love that, and hopefully we bring people out to have a fun time."
The Moogs are playing Treefort Sunday, Sept. 26 at the Spacebar Arcade from 12:50 a.m. - 2 a.m. It's the last show of the night but one that shouldn't be missed. Slated in the lineup, the band will perform a new single to be released by Sunless Sea Records at the end of Treefort titled "Hot Moms." An accompanying video made by Brandon Freeman and Katie Preston will also be released. There's also an upcoming single for the B-side of "Hot Moms" titled "I Don't Want to Party." People can get more information about upcoming releases by following the band on Facebook and Instagram, and find music on Bandcamp, Spotify and Youtube.
A Moog, for those who aren't familiar, was developed by engineer Dr. Robert Moog in 1964. It's a modular synthesizer which is able to produce sounds that have a lot more versatility and range than most traditional instruments; and the band, as you can imagine, have a lot of keyboards, Moogs and other synthesizers. Combined last count was over 100.
"Hot Moms" falls in line with previous Moogs releases like "Tight Tight Pants" on the album Peter Goes to Law School. The lyrics are funny but also very smart and catchy. It's got a solid beat, a lot of keyboards and smooth whisper-style vocals. The quality is, as always, on point. All of the musical members are classically trained musicians and work in several other bands and projects, but they wanted to do something different with this band.
"We worked hard to move away from showy music and not be separate from the audience," said Thomas. "We want them to have a shared experience with us. We don't take ourselves too serious and want to have fun, but we put in work on the music."
"We take the music really serious with The Moogs," said Viertel, "but not ourselves seriously."
The Moogs formed by playing for a Mostly Muff show when Viertel was asked by friend Gia Trotter to start a synth band … so he did. He and Gillett were playing together at the time in a country band and Viertel was playing in another Prague Rock band with Thomas. Hallock and Viertel were also working on a classical project and the band formed in a web-like way out of friendship and a love of music. Everyone brings in some different expertise. They said the guts of the songs come out of their meshing of different styles.
"For me playing and creating with this band is almost effortless because we're all really good friends; more friends than band," said Thomas. "When we work on stuff, no one shuts anything down; there's no pride of authorship — just us together."
"What's so great is that someone just comes with an idea, and we just work together to bang it out," said Hallock.
The band doesn't play a lot of shows, partly because they have so much other stuff going on but also because they want to keep people excited about the performances.
"We wait a year to let the anticipation build up," said Gillett cracking a smile, "we want people to have fun but/and we're also lazy and tired."
"We made a decision that we didn't want people to get burned out because we love the energy and excitement," said Viertel. "So, we make it an event, If you're gonna spend the evening with us we want it to be an experience."
If this Treefort show is anything like their past performances, be ready for the unexpected. At previous 'Forts they've worn fishbowls, sweet track suits and one year even had a Camaro they parked around town with their logo on it. This year, Donahue isn't able to make the show, so in lieu of visuals Viertel said: "This year is more punk rock, more rawwrr."
As far as costumes, also expect something new. Gillett said they "will be promoting safety — in a different kind of way … ."
With a teaser like that, how could you miss it?