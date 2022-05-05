The music community of Boise is coming together for a benefit concert for Ukraine. At least five bands are slated to play and there will also be a silent auction of some of local Ukrainian artist Sasha Barrett’s pottery. According to a press release, the fundraiser will help Idaho Alliance for Ukrainian Refugees and Immigrants and the Idaho Refugees organization.
“Join some of your favorite local musicians who wish the same at Neurolux for ‘Boise Band-Aid for Ukraine,’ and you can do just that! 100% of the event ticket proceeds will be donated to Idaho Alliance for Ukrainian Refugees and Immigrants. This aid is needed to secure housing for Idaho’s incoming Ukrainian families. As federal dollars aren’t allowed to go towards humanitarian parolees, the need for this aid is real, and vital to help bring relief to those who’ve made it here. Every dollar makes a difference.”
The event is 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 7. Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door. Bands performing are Braided Waves, With Child, Fleet Street Klezmer Band, AKA Belle, Gina Gregerson, The Moth Girl, electronic music from DJ Daisy Mae at the end of the night and a cameo performance by Leta Neustaedter. The silent auction featuring Barrett’s pottery will also have things from various local businesses. For more information people can email boisebandaid@gmail.com or follow the Facebook page. To buy tickets, people can go to neurolux.com or ticketweb.com.
For more information on the nonprofit go to the Idaho Alliance for Ukrainian Refugees and Immigrants and the Idaho Refugees organization.