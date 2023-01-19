...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches in the valleys and 5 to 10 inches in mountains above
5000 feet MSL.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central
Idaho, and eastern Oregon.
* WHEN...Through 5 PM MST Thursday. Snow will end from west to
east during the day, clearing the western Magic Valley and
Southern Twin Falls County zones last. Snow will end in Oregon
around noon PST.
* IMPACTS...Expect winter driving conditions, especially during
the morning commute on Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Frankie and the Witch Fingers are at Neurolux Jan. 29.
Frankie and the Witch Fingers will be performing at 7 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 29 at Neurolux Lounge. The band will be joined by Monsterwatch and Moon Owl’s Mages. Tickets are $15 if purchased in advance, or are available at the door for $18 per person.
According to a press release by Big Hassle Records, Frankie and the Witch Fingers are often described as a midwest psychedelic rock band. They have toured around the world, from Europe to Australia. The band is back in the United States.
Frankie and the Witch Fingers were originally formed in Bloomington, Indiana. Their current members include Dylan Sizemore, Josh Manshe, Nikki Pickle and Nick Aguilar. Despite being created in the midwest, the band has gained a lot of traction and reputation within the west coast music scene. They have opened for a variety of well-known bands, including Porno for Pyros, Slift, ZZ Top, Cheap Trick and OSEES. They have albums spread across multiple record labels, their most recent being for Greenway Records. Greenway Records is a prominent alternative rock record label based in New York.
In their past tours, their music was very diverse, ranging from soft rock to more traditional rock ‘n roll. Their discography is "energetic" and falls under a versatile collection of styles. This time around, Frankie and the Witch Fingers intend on leaning into hard rock in their current tour, said the release. Two of their new songs, “Electricide” and “Chalice,” feature prominent electric guitar and fast paced, heavy drums, reminiscent of ‘90s hard rock.