Frankie and the Witch Fingers will be performing at 7 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 29 at Neurolux Lounge. The band will be joined by Monsterwatch and Moon Owl’s Mages. Tickets are $15 if purchased in advance, or are available at the door for $18 per person.

According to a press release by Big Hassle Records, Frankie and the Witch Fingers are often described as a midwest psychedelic rock band. They have toured around the world, from Europe to Australia. The band is back in the United States.


