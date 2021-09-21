It was never a mission statement for Moldes to change their sound over the years — it just worked out that way.
With each passing year, the band molds itself into something new — from punk to pop to psychedelic — each song is a new venture for music lovers.
Moldes is the first Peruvian band to perform outside Peru at an international festival, post-pandemic quarantine/shutdown. The experimental, psychedelic, pop noise band is presenting its third LP, “Infracficie” at Treefort.
The chance to debut at Treefort was awarded to them by “Estímulos Económoicos para la Cultura 2019,” a fund provided by the Ministry of Culture of Peru. The opportunity to represent and promote Peruvian music is not something the band takes lightly.
“We will be stepping on a stage for the first time in years,” the band said through their translator. “We will leave a piece of our souls on the stage and create a lot of noise.”
Moldes was formed in Lima, Peru in 2007 and started with an experimental sound — using toy engines and fans to create something new for listeners. In 2010, their self-titled album “Moldes” was released but it wasn’t until 2014 that they started to see international recognition. With the release of their second album, “Aguas de Marte,” the band toured Mexico, Colombia, Germany and France.
After a hiatus, they returned to singles “Lullaby for Ghost Cities,” “Dante” and “Regalo.” The songs are noticeably more pop, electric with a tinge of psychedelia.
Moldes consists of David Acuña on guitar; Katia De La Cruz, lead singer and keyboardist; drummer Sayuri Espinoza; and Sebasián Novoa on vocals and guitar. Espinoza will not be performing at Treefort for personal reasons; he will be replaced by Antonio Olivera, the band said.
Treefort has transformed into a global hub for unique and trend-setting music in the years since its inception and Moldes isn’t the only international band at the festival.
