The Flipside Fest is Sept. 23 to 25 in Garden City.

 Courtesy of Flipside Fest/ Duck Club

Flipside Fest is Friday, Sept. 23, to Sunday, Sept. 25. The festival will have live music, afterparties, food trucks, a market and live artwork.  People will be able to explore Garden City and see around 80 local and touring bands. Eric Gilbert, the festival director for Treefort and one of the partners of the Duck Club said it's going to be a packed weekend of shows and events.

"Its a very bikeable and walkable festival," said Gilbert, "it's right off of the Greenbelt and going to be a great way to check out Garden City. The idea kind of started with the VAC (Visual Arts Collective) and the idea that we love the owner Sam Stimpert who comes and helps us out at Treefort but we've never been able to use his venue because it's a bit far to walk to from the center of town."

