Flipside Fest is Friday, Sept. 23, to Sunday, Sept. 25. The festival will have live music, afterparties, food trucks, a market and live artwork. People will be able to explore Garden City and see around 80 local and touring bands. Eric Gilbert, the festival director for Treefort and one of the partners of the Duck Club said it's going to be a packed weekend of shows and events.
"Its a very bikeable and walkable festival," said Gilbert, "it's right off of the Greenbelt and going to be a great way to check out Garden City. The idea kind of started with the VAC (Visual Arts Collective) and the idea that we love the owner Sam Stimpert who comes and helps us out at Treefort but we've never been able to use his venue because it's a bit far to walk to from the center of town."
The VAC is host to the main stage at Flipside Fest. The event is all ages and at multiple outdoor venues. Afterparties for those 21 and older will begin after the outdoor festivalcloses at 10 each night and will take place at multiple bars in the area. More than just a music fest, Flipside will also host multiple food trucks, live muralists, an immersive walking experience of Surel's Place and Garden City’s Surel Mitchell Live-Work-Create District and late night parties for those 21 and up.
Tickets for the festival are still available and people can purchase a three day pass, a one day pass or buy tickets for individual shows at the mainstage or the Barbarian Brewing stage — everything else is free and, Gilbert said, just like with Treefort, if people don't have passes they're always welcome to come down and check out the atmosphere.
Gilbert said they are encouraging people to bike or walk down because parking will be limited. Boise Bicycle Project will provide bike racks, located on Osage Street and on Clay Street near both of the large stages. However, there will be parking available at a public parking lot, located at W. Main Street and S. Whitewater Park Boulevard near Quinn’s Pond. Note that the parking lot near Quinn's Pond is only open from noon to midnight and if you leave your car there it will be locked in overnight.
The festival is also encouraging people to bring their own 16-ounce steel cups, they don't need to be affiliated with the festival or Treefort. Gilbert said that it's just all about sustainability and the festival is all about leaving as small of a footprint as possible.
There will also be talks held at Roots Zero Waste Market, Radio Boise DJs and little events put on by Foodfort and Alefort. There will also be bands that have never played at Treeefort before, making Flipside more of its own little thing.
"There's a bunch of cool young business owners and art spaces down in Garden City that people might not know about," said Gilbert. "The festival is right by the river and right by the waterpark. For us, it feels like a scrappier festival, a little bit like how Treefort was in the very beginning."
To get more information or to buy passes people can go to theduckclub.com. Tickets for the late night 21+ parties are included in three-day passes and can be purchased at the party/bar venue for $15. To get passes during the festival people can go to the Flipside Fest box office located at 3638 Osage St. The office will be open on Friday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.