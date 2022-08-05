Screen Shot 2022-08-03 at 11.03.52 AM.png

The Flipside Fest is September 23 to the 25 in Garden City.

 Courtesy of Flipside Fest/ Duck Club

For those people who just can't get enough of music festivals and don't want to travel outside of the valley, your hopes have been answered. Flipside Fest hosted by Duck Club, the promoters behind Treefort Music Fest, is a neighborhood music and mural festival in Garden City.

"Similar to Treefort, this 3-day mini-fest will have music + art scattered in the Surel Mitchell Live-Work-Create district just over the river from Downtown Boise in 'The Juicy'," it was written in a press release. "Ride your bike or board and bounce around various spots in Garden City with your friends & fam! Most venues are outdoors and all ages with late night afterparties to take you into the wee hours (21+)."

