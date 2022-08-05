For those people who just can't get enough of music festivals and don't want to travel outside of the valley, your hopes have been answered. Flipside Fest hosted by Duck Club, the promoters behind Treefort Music Fest, is a neighborhood music and mural festival in Garden City.
"Similar to Treefort, this 3-day mini-fest will have music + art scattered in the Surel Mitchell Live-Work-Create district just over the river from Downtown Boise in 'The Juicy'," it was written in a press release. "Ride your bike or board and bounce around various spots in Garden City with your friends & fam! Most venues are outdoors and all ages with late night afterparties to take you into the wee hours (21+)."
Flipside Fest is Friday, Sept. 23, to Sunday, Sept. 25. The festival will have live music, afterparties, food trucks, a market and live artwork. The event is all-ages and at multiple outdoor venues. People will be able to explore Garden City and see around 50 local and touring bands. Afterparties for those 21 and older will begin after the outdoor festival and take place at multiple bars in the area.
Headliners will perform at the mainstage which will be the parking lot of the Visual Arts Collective and include Built to Spill, Monophonics, and Automatic. Other touring acts include Dehd, Delicate Steve, De Lux, Le'Eclair, Shaina Shepherd, Plastic Picnic, Exum, Wazumbians, The Moss and Spoon Benders.
Afterparties will feature live music, Drag Shows and DJs. Some of the afterparty performers are Troubled Youth, Brown Amy, Casual Aztec and Deeveax. Additionally, Somewhere Bar is hosting Mariah Paris Balenciaga, who was featured in one of Lizzo's videos.
Local artists' murals will also be on display throughout the festival in partnership with the Garden City Placemaking Fund.
People can buy three-day and single day-passes. Three-day passes are $89, single-day passes are from $39-$49 and mainstage passes are $35. Afterparties are included in three-day and single-day passes but tickets for those events can also be purchased at the doors for $35.
The outdoor portions of the festival will end around 10:30 p.m. and afterparties will take place inside the Visual Arts Collective and Somewhere Bar on Friday and Saturday evenings.
Food will be located near the mainstage at the Visual Arts Collective and alcoholic beverages will be available to those 21 and older.
The full lineup:
Built To Spill, Monophonics, Automatic, Dehd, Delicate Steve, De Lux, Shaina Shepherd, The Moss, GA-20, Spoon Benders, L’Eclair, Kendra Morris, The French Tips, Exum, Wazumbians, Angel Abaya, Nick Delffs, Oruã, Lobo Lara, Plastic Picnic, Carlos Truly, Itchy Kitty, Moon Owl’s Mages, McKenna Esteb, Wend, Blix, Frankie Tillo, Brown Amy, Chief Broom, Plum Vision, Lonesome Jetboat Ramblers, Papas, Crush The Monster, The Macks, Darian Renee, aka Belle, Trauma Kit, Ryan Curtis, Mandias, Mike Coykendall, Laveda, VEMM, Floating Witch’s Head, Ealdor Bealu, High Pine Whiskey Yell, xox, Porcelain Tongue, Neocentrics, Rat Champion, David Henry, Corduroy Blue, Hand Trembler, Aterrima, Trippy Hearts, Wet Pet, Chelsea Smith, Talon Smartt, Buddy DeVore & the Faded Cowboys, Sam Henry Band, Patrick Dansereau and DJ's; Brown Amy, Troubled Youth b2b Casual Aztec, Orographic, Black Velvet, Deeveaux, Not That Jennifer, Jesse Walker b2b Matthew Fit b2b Gizmoe, Tropico 208 (RaBeatz b2b k-schef b2b Bobby Water), Harley Innocent and Khloe.
Participating venues are: the Visual Arts Collective, The Sandbar at Riverside Hotel, Barbarian Brewing, Somewhere Bar, Roots Zero Waste Market, Push & Pour, Surels Place, Vervain Collective, Coiled Wines, Telaya Wine Co. and Community Square Development.
For more information abut Flipside, listen to the artists' music and to buy passes, people can go to theduckclub.com.