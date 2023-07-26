Support Local Journalism


In fall of 2022, Duck Club, the founders of Boise's annual Treefort Music Festival, launched Flipside Fest, a new local arts and music festival in Garden City, sort of mini-Treefort style. According to a press release about its return, Flipside will be back in its old GC haunts with events slated Sept. 22 to 24, and featuring more than 70 artists and bands from Boise and around the country, as well as a few international artists.

Like its bigger and older sibling, Treefort, Flipside Fest doesn't take place in a single venue; it's spread throughout Garden City's Surel Mitchell Live-Work-Create district. Participating venues include Visual Arts Collective, Barbarian Brewing, Coiled Wines, Push & Pour, Roots Market, Sandbar at Riverside Hotel, Somewhere Bar, Surel's Place and Telaya Wine Co.


