The year was 1965. The Beatles were playing on The Ed Sullivan Show and Art Alexakis’ family gathered around the TV to watch them. The only problem was that it was Alexakis’ bedtime and there was something about rock-and-roll that made him unable to hold back.
“I remember peeking around the couch and seeing The Beatles. I remember just not being able to control myself and just running out there, dancing in front of the TV,” Alexakis said. “My sisters, my brother, my Mom and Dad are all cracking up. My mom let me dance (till) the song was over and I go ‘Momma, I want to do that.’”
And Alexakis never changed. When he was going to his first platinum record presentation, he and his mom were in a limo, pulling up to a red carpet and surrounded by paparazzi.
“She’s like, ‘Boy, is all this for you?’ And I’m like ‘Yeah Mom,’” Alexakis said. “She goes, ‘You never gave it up.’ And I say, ‘Nope. This is for me. This is for you.’”
Alexakis has been the lead singer of Everclear, one of the leading alt-rock bands of the ‘90s, for 30 years and now is going on a 30th-anniversary tour. They’re coming to the Treasure Valley at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 9 at Stoney’s Road House in Emmett, Idaho.
“I don’t want to do anything else. I do other stuff and go to school and work. I am big into my sober program, have been for 33 years, almost 33 years sober,” Alexakis said. “Nothing makes me feel like playing in a rock band. Nothing … . I love my wife. I (expletive) love drugs and alcohol, but nothing comes close to playing rock-and-roll in front of people and having people singing your lyrics back.”
Part of his love of music stems from the power of human imagination. He said that Shakespeare had never been to Italy or been a part of a warring tribe, yet the playwright was able to portray those experiences he never had.
“He made it living, real, visceral, ugly and beautiful all at the same time, because he had that ability. He had that magic. That is pure magic to me,” Alexakis said, “to be able to create something out of nothing.”
Creativity is the closest thing people have to magic to Alexakis.
“You go back 100 years, 150 years, the things that we take for granted now would be considered magic. You go back 200 years, they would have burned people at the stake,” Alexakis said. “In being able to be creative, come up with ideas, turn them into something that’s real, that lives a life of its own, and has a legacy of its own, like a song, movie, book or idea, that’s magic.”
Great alt-rock band of the 90’s comes to Emmett on June 9