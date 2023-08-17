Support Local Journalism


Breaking into the music industry can be a daunting, and at times impossible, task for anyone who doesn’t already have connections — and money. While the cost of recording in a professional studio has a wide range, it is often more than $500 an hour, according to a June 2022 Musicians Institute report.

Getting signed to a record label can be a long and difficult process, which has led to more and more musicians producing music at home and turning to their local music scenes for support. Luckily for people in Boise, the local music scene here is thriving and constantly growing. Boise-based record label, Simpul Records, offers a professional quality, at-home studio to local artists. The label is also hosting its second annual punk music festival, Simpul Fest, in downtown Boise this weekend: Friday, Aug. 18 and Saturday, Aug. 19.


