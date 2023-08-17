...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/
The punk rock band, Dead Bars, played at the first ever Simpul Fest at the Shredder in 2022.
Breaking into the music industry can be a daunting, and at times impossible, task for anyone who doesn’t already have connections — and money. While the cost of recording in a professional studio has a wide range, it is often more than $500 an hour, according to a June 2022 Musicians Institute report.
Getting signed to a record label can be a long and difficult process, which has led to more and more musicians producing music at home and turning to their local music scenes for support. Luckily for people in Boise, the local music scene here is thriving and constantly growing. Boise-based record label, Simpul Records, offers a professional quality, at-home studio to local artists. The label is also hosting its second annual punk music festival, Simpul Fest, in downtown Boise this weekend: Friday, Aug. 18 and Saturday, Aug. 19.
Simpul RecordsSef Idle founded Simpul Records in 2019. For the decade prior, Idle had been building his own home studio, Simpul Studio, to produce music for himself and his “pop punk dad band,” Broken Hipster. Then, a few years ago, Idle said he had some of his friends recording at the studio when one of them joked that he should start his own label since he already had all of the equipment … so he did.
“I thought it’d be great to use this home studio to help out new, local artists that maybe don’t have the opportunity to spend thousands in a full-fledged studio,” Idle said.
Idle has five, soon to be six, local bands signed to his label including Kid.Catapult, Tuc, Karate Riot, Fugue State Ravens and the Crawlouts. The newest band added to Simpul Records will be announced later this year, Idle said.
For bands that are signed to the label, the company takes care of the production and distribution of the music, including uploading it to all of the various streaming services. Several signed artists have chosen to also invest in physical media such as vinyls and CDs, which the label handles for them as well.
Local artists not wanting as much support can still record and produce in Idle’s studio, for a cost, but Simpul Records won’t release or distribute their music.
While Idle dedicates countless hours to producing music, it is by no means his full time job — for nearly 20 years he has worked a day job at Micron. But any of his free time is spent building up his label and Boise’s local music scene — and there are plenty of other people supporting his efforts.
One such supporter is Chris Sullivan, who was a guitarist for the California-based band Chuck in the ‘90s — the band toured with groups such as Sublime and Face to Face. In 2016, Sullivan was in an accident that caused him to lose two fingers and 90% of the use in his left shoulder, leaving him fairly “limited in what he can play.” Sullivan now lives in Boise and produces demos at home for a creative outlet, but he also makes a point of supporting other local artists — Idle said Sullivan is one of the biggest financial contributors to Simpul Record’s projects.
“The Boise punk scene really has never been what it could, or in my opinion should be, and what (Idle) is doing with his label and with local bands is great for the local scene. After discussing the vision, it was a no-brainer for me to contribute to the cause,” Sullivan said. “Every serious project needs backing in order to get off the ground, and I am at a place in my life where I’m able to contribute. Sending a Venmo only takes a second but it has such an impact.”
Simpul Fest While Idle founded Simpul Records himself, the label’s annual festival, Simpul Fest, was co-founded with local musician Andy Miranda. This year’s fest is coming up on Friday, Aug. 18 at Mad Swede Downtown, located at 816 W. Bannock St., and on Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Shredder, at 430 S. 10th St.
Miranda is the guitarist for Idle’s band and also the singer/guitarist for Karate Riot, another group signed to Simpul Records — he was the one who initially came up with the idea for the label to host a music festival.
“I wanted to build community through punk music,” Miranda said. “I love the camaraderie amongst bands and the supportive, safe feel at the festival — (but) my favorite part has been watching the scene in Boise grow.”
Miranda and Idle had discussed the possibility of putting together a local music festival for several years, but COVID dramatically slowed the growth of Simpul Records, Idle said, so it wasn’t until the fall of 2022 that they were able to put on the first ever Simpul Fest.
“I really had no idea what to expect — I’d never done anything like that before,” Idle said. “But the community totally came out to support and the place was packed all day long. Afterwards, they all encouraged and asked me to please do it again next year.”
For the first Simpul Fest, Idle said he directly contacted a ton of local artists he knew to ask them to participate. This year, however, the word got out enough that Idle was able to set up a submission form for musicians to sign up for the fest.
“I’d say about 80% of the people I expected to submit a form did, and then there were a few bands that I had never heard of,” Idle said. “I was really excited that people were signing up just from hearing about it.” This year’s festival has a total of 28 bands/musicians lined up to play, with all but five based out of Boise.
Fugue State Ravens, a local punk acoustic duo, who signed on to Simpul Records several years ago and participated in the first Simpul Fest are returning this year.
“We didn’t really choose Simpul Fest; Simpul Fest chose us,” said Chris Raney of Fugue State Ravens. “We sort of became de facto Simpul Festees just by virtue of being on the label, though we would have happily participated regardless — it was a joy to be involved. We had a good turnout last year, but we are all hoping to see more people for this one.”
Last year’s fest was held at the Shredder for a single day and Idle said there was a good sized crowd throughout the entire day — which led to them adding a second day for their 2023 event.
Both days, at the Shredder and Mad Swede Downtown, will be split into two stages — one for full bands and one for acoustic sets. While punk rock is the dominant genre of Simpul Records and Simpul Fest, Idle said there is a wide variety of other genres that will be represented, ranging from “Jack Johnson type music to country to Americana.”
“Everything music wise in Boise is kind of overshadowed by that other music festival, which is super cool, but here’s this killer fest — 100% DIY and local — that is totally worth checking out and supporting with the same level of enthusiasm,” Raney said. “Simpul Fest is an expression of joy, an act of love and a community of artists throwing down buckets of fresh dipped rock and roll for two days straight.”
Tickets to Simpul Fest are $12 for Friday, $15 for Saturday or $25 for the whole weekend. The full lineup of artists, as well as tickets, can be found online at simpulfest.com.