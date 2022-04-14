Local heavy-psych, progressive, stoner rock quartet Ealdor Bealu had a rough time in 2021 when they had their gear stolen on tour in Portland. Luckily, they were able to get new gear and had already recorded most of the songs for their new album “Psychic Forms.”
“This album is dedicated to everyone who helped us recover from our robbery in PDX while on tour in 2021,” said the band in a joint statement. “The support we received from fans, friends, and manufacturers all over the planet made our rebuilding possible, and an extra special thanks to the Boise music scene, Tone Revival Guitars and Hovercraft Amplifiers for going above and beyond to make us feel loved and whole again.”
“Psychic Forms,” is the band’s third full-length album. It releases on Metal Assault Records Friday, April 22. There’s also a release party at The Neurolux with Dirt Russell and Barren Lands Saturday, April 23 at 8 p.m.
Carson Russell on guitar and vocals, Rylie Collingwood on bass and vocals, Travis X. Abbott on guitar and vocals, are all original members, since 2015. Michael Mulcock, on drums, joined February 2021. Ealdor Bealu’s previous discography is “Dark Water at the Foot of the Mountain,” an LP independently released in 2017 and “Spirit of the Lonely Place” an LP independently released in 2019.
The band said this album is still heavy, psych-rock but that with the addition of the new drummer, and a great connection between the members, “Psychic Forms” is their most accomplished album vocally so far.
The album is five tracks that range in length but are mostly a bit long. Collingwood’s vocals are incredibly strong and weave well with Russell’s guitar and the steady and heavy bass from Abbott. It’s a really good album that never strays too far from visceral rock or delves too far into fantasy sound.
“It’s almost going into more progressive metal,” Russell said, “and we are pushing each other to create and make things we want to listen to. We’re looking forward to the release, the show at the ‘Lux and touring. It’s just exciting to see where we’re gonna go with this.”
People can see the music video for “Be Ye Gone,” on Youtube. Or get more info on music and upcoming tour dates on Bandcamp and the bands Facebook and Instagram pages.