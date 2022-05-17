dylan poster.jpg

Bob Dylan is slated to play at the Morrison Center Tuesday, June 28 for his "Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour."

Tickets on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 20.

$59.50, $89.50, $132.50.

Tickets available at MorrisonCenter.com or BobDylan.com.

