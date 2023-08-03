...RED FLAG WARNING FOR SCATTERED LIGHTNING FOR SOUTHERN
HIGHLANDS, OWYHEE MOUNTAINS, AND WESTERN TWIN FALLS BLM...
A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from Thursday afternoon
through Friday evening for all but the NF districts, again due to
scattered thunderstorms. This replaces the Fire Weather Watch that
had previously been issued.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MDT /1 PM PDT/
THURSDAY TO 11 PM MDT /10 PM PDT/ FRIDAY FOR LIGHTNING FOR
NORTHERN BOISE BLM...TREASURE VALLEY BLM...BURNS BLM...VALE BLM
AND BAKER VALLEY...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 400...420...636...
637 AND 646...
* THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered.
* OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusts to 50 mph.
On Wednesday, Aug. 9, R&B artist Lady Wray with play at Treefort Music Hall with opener Brainstory. Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 at the door.
Founders of Boise’s iconic Treefort Music Festival, Duck Club, have spent the last decade building up Boise’s local music scene — with great success. Now, almost any day of the week, you can find an exciting show happening across a variety of Boise’s music venues.
Duck Club owns several venues, including Treefort Music Hall, Hap Hap Lounge and the Shrine Basement. Additionally, they work with many venues in downtown Boise to host shows. For the month of August, Duck Club has dozens of musicians, both local and touring, slated to perform. Check out the upcoming shows at some of Duck Club’s most popular venues.
SHRINE BASEMENT, 1118 W. Idaho St.Friday, Aug. 4 — SGT. Papers and Ghost Beach and Carlos Truly
Tuesday, Aug. 15 — Pictoria Vark with Moon Reservoir and McKenna Esteb
Sunday, Aug. 20 — Rhodes Hull’s Magic Band with The Crooked Rugs and MÔS
Thursday, Aug. 24 — Portrayal of Guilt with GAG and Fearing
Friday, Aug. 25 — Magic Wands with Lorelei K
HAP HAP LOUNGE, 7 72 W. Broad St., Second FloorSaturday, Aug. 12 — DJ Bodie: Too Slow to Disco
Sunday, Aug. 13 — Vibrant with Rahkeem
Friday, Aug. 18 — Charlatan Artist Collective
TREEFORT MUSIC HALL, 772 W. Broad St.Thursday, Aug. 3 — Cassandra Lewis with St. Terrible and Wend
Wednesday, Aug. 9 — Lady Wray with Brainstory
Friday, Aug. 11 — Past Meets Future night with Life Upon Liars, We Were Giants, AsFireFalls and more
Saturday, Aug. 12 — Sorry for Party Rocking: a DJ night of “pop and EDM bangers from 2010 — 2015”
Thursday, Aug. 24 — Y La Bamba with Ballet Folklorico Mexico Lindo
NEUROLUX, 111 N. 11th St. Monday, Aug. 7 — MONSTERWATCH and Spoon Benders with Dirt Russell and Switch Full Lotus
Tuesday, Aug. 8 — Ben Chapman with Emilee Gomske
Friday, Aug. 18 — Shamarr Allen with Mungo
Thursday, Aug. 24 — Wildermiss with Strange Lily
THE OLYMPIC, 1009 W. Main St. Thursday, Aug. 3 — Cousin Curtiss with Freeman Dejongh
Tuesday, Aug. 15 — Never Come Down with David Henry Band
Sunday, Aug. 27 — Sego with Cardinal Bloom
THE SHREDDER, 430 S. 10th St. Wednesday, Aug. 9 — Gel with Truth Cult and Stomp
Friday, Aug. 25 — Bongzilla with Kadabra and BARN
Tickets to all shows, along with the full lineup of upcoming events, can be found online at theduckclub.com.