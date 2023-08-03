Support Local Journalism


Founders of Boise’s iconic Treefort Music Festival, Duck Club, have spent the last decade building up Boise’s local music scene — with great success. Now, almost any day of the week, you can find an exciting show happening across a variety of Boise’s music venues.

Duck Club owns several venues, including Treefort Music Hall, Hap Hap Lounge and the Shrine Basement. Additionally, they work with many venues in downtown Boise to host shows. For the month of August, Duck Club has dozens of musicians, both local and touring, slated to perform. Check out the upcoming shows at some of Duck Club’s most popular venues.


