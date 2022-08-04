Groundbreaking 1

Members of the Duck Club and Treefort use “golden” shovels as part of the groundbreaking ceremony at the Treefort Music Hall.

 Photo by Nick Danlag / Boise Weekly

To celebrate its new music hall, Duck Club held a groundbreaking ceremony and tour of the venue and office space Wednesday afternoon.

The Treefort Music Hall is set to open in early 2023 and will feature two bar areas, one of which will be on the roof. It will also have state-of-the-art audio and visual systems, and two artist green rooms with a lounge area, kitchen, full bathroom and laundry.

