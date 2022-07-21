Dispatch returns to touring this summer quite literally as a band making a new start with a new album in “Break Our Fall.” Dispatch and O.A.R. are playing at Ford Idaho Center on July 28 with special guest G. Love.
However, neither the band lineup nor the new album ended up being what Chadwick Stokes or Brad Corrigan — the two members of Dispatch — initially intended, although both outcomes have been for the better
When it comes to the band, the hope was that all three original band members — guitarist/singer Stokes, drummer Corrigan and singer/bassist/guitarist Pete Francis — would find a way through difficult times and emerge stronger than ever as a trio.
But it wasn’t to be, as Francis, who battled depression and struggled with life on tour, left the band in 2019.
“I think not having a root system when you tour, I think we saw that Pete really thrived when he was at home and he had roots,” Corrigan said in a late-June video interview. “It’s definitely the hardest decision we’ve ever made as a band, but also the most right.”
The decision to move on without Francis only happened after considerable efforts to make things workable for all three band members that included hours of band therapy and even a break from touring for Francis. In the end, it was accepted that Francis needed to leave Dispatch in order to be safe and healthy.
In moving ahead, Stokes and Corrigan decided not to look for a new bassist. Instead, Dispatch is now officially a duo, but with two long-time touring band members — guitarist Matt Embree and percussionist Jon “JR” Reilly — plus Mike Sawitzke (from the Eels), who has co-produced the last three Dispatch albums, forming a five-piece unit both in the studio and on tour.
“I think consciously we weren’t just going to kind of replace Pete because that’s impossible,” Stokes said. “So it was more of a thing where we pivoted toward this kind of (five-piece) thing, and it was slightly different.”
The recently released “Break Our Fall” is the first album to present Dispatch working as a five-piece band in the studio. But it’s not the album Stokes and Corrigan initially planned to release.
They actually went into the studio with Sawitzke and co-producer John Dragonetti (of the Submarines) in January of 2020, emerging with a 10-song album that was to be ready to release ahead of a major summer tour.
But as Stokes and Corrigan listened back to the album, they weren’t sure it was all it could or should be. And when the pandemic hit a short time later, they decided to put the album on hold and they took the time to tweak some of the existing material and write some new songs that turned “Break Our Fall” into a 15-song album.
“Break Our Fall” arrived last year, and it has been greeted as one of Dispatch’s best albums in a career that dates back to 1996, when Stokes, Corrigan and Francis set out on a do-it-yourself path. Over the first six years, the trio released four full-length albums, toured extensively, and by 2002 had become arguably the biggest band in rock that most people had never heard of.
Within the band, though, tensions and musical differences had grown to the point where the three band members felt they needed to take a break from each other and pursue other musical projects. They announced an indefinite hiatus.
But feeling the group hadn’t given fans a proper goodbye, Dispatch scheduled a hometown farewell show at Boston’s Hatch Shell for July 31, 2004. It drew 110,000 fans, stunning a music industry that was largely unaware of the word-of-mouth following that had developed as the band’s music spread across early file sharing websites like Napster and LimeWire and the group gained a reputation as a stellar live act.
But it took nearly seven more years before the trio decided to reunite for real, making a 2011 self-titled EP and a full-length studio album, 2012’s “Circles Around the Sun,” and going on a major tour. Then came another hiatus.
In 2015, Stokes, Corrigan and Francis convened for a meeting to define a future path for Dispatch. The trio decided Stokes would assume the role of lead songwriter and started work on new music. The band released two albums — 2017’s “America, Location 12” and 2018’s “Location 13” — both of which came from the same recording session, before reluctantly parting ways with Francis and making a new start with “Break Our Fall.”
The latest album retains the signature mix of upbeat free-flowing folk and rock, but has some twists, such as the epic and multi-dimensional track “The Legend of Connie Hawkins” and the concise power pop of “May We All.”
Now Dispatch is finally back on tour, doing a summer co-headlining run with O.A.R. The co-headlining format means Dispatch will play a shorter-than-usual set that’s likely to favor back catalog material over songs off of “Break Our Fall.” That will make crafting set lists a bit more of a challenge than when Dispatch headlines their own shows.
“It feels almost like a festival set, like whenever we’ve had festival sets, just trying to pack as much as we can in,” Corrigan said. “So we’ll be doing something similar to that.”