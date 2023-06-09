Dirty Heads 2022 jpg.jpg

The Dirty Heads - Island Glow tour with Yelawolf, G. Love & Special Sauce, and Tropidelic is playing at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 14 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

 Courtesy Dirty Heads

Dustin “Duddy B” Bushnell learned a TikTok lesson awhile back when the Dirty Heads’ 2017 song “Vacation” became a viral sensation.

The guitarist/co-lead vocalist for the California reggae-influenced alt rock band thought nothing of it when he learned that a TikTok influencer had revived their #VacationTransition” that got the song its first exposure on the social media platform in 2019.


