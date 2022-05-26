Like many modern-day couples, Laura Rain and George Friend met online. Facebook, to be exact. After one of Rain’s shows, Friend messaged her and they began talking. They first met in person when Rain needed a last-minute guitarist for a show, and Friend filled in.
“We did the show, talked for three hours after and then a week later, he came over and said, ‘I’m gonna dedicate my music career to working with you,’ Rain said. The two created the band Laura Rain and the Caesars, released an album a year later and married two years after that.
“It’s kind of this really supportive, codependent relationship in a good way. We’re together 24/7, we do the business together. What he does well, I don’t and vice versa,” Rain said. “It’s quite incredible. I’ve never had anyone really believe in me (like him) … and I don’t think I believed in me.”
Both are Michigan natives, with Rain from Detroit. A lot of Rain’s influences come from her home city, like Aretha Franklin and the gospel group The Clark Sisters.
“Detroit music is an amalgam of gospel, soul, blues, organ jazz and rock, really gnarly rock,” Rain said. “I think all of those things are reflected in our music. I don’t know how, but they are.”
She’s won awards there, such as three Detroit Music Awards — for Outstanding Urban Songwriters, Urban Vocalist and Blues Recording — and sometimes writes about Detroit in her songs.
One such song is “Rise Again” from their newest album of the same title.
“That song specifically pertains to Detroit overcoming a lot of strife, overcoming recession, heartache, sickness (but) enduring and healing on the other side, healing,” Rain said.
They are set to play at The Egyptian Theatre on Friday, June 3, along with special guest Ghalia Volt, a Belgium-born blues guitarist. The band has played in Boise before and toured around the country.
During the pandemic, the band focused on connecting with fans through social media. This helped grow their audience, and now that the world is opening back up more, Laura Rain and the Caesars have seen a lot of fans at the shows.
“I think that the pandemic caused people to really appreciate the things that they missed,” Rain said. “They’re savoring the moment being outside at a show and being able to relax and not having this veil of fear surrounding them.”
One of the things Rain doesn’t take for granted is connections.
“I do try very hard to connect with people on a level on the stage. I definitely try to give them a great show. It comes straight from my guts to their ears. I leave it all out there,” Rain said. “Every fan is infinitely important to me.”
The band touches people through songs, said Rain. One example is “I am,” which she described as a self-proclamation that she can do what she aspires to.
“I can be my dream,” Rain said. … “And then there’s fun stuff. It’s not all this giant dramatic message. It’s whatever we feel.”
In the future, Rain hopes the band will do more collaborations, which have helped open doors for them and connect them to different artists. The band also hopes to tour overseas sooner rather than later, such as in the UK, where they charted number four on best soul album.
“As long as we can do our creative process in its entirety, make sure that we write, record the best demos that we can, and execute everything as best as we can, I think that you’re going to be seeing good stuff from us,” Rain said.