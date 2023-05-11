Support Local Journalism


A music explosion is coming.

Headliner Built to Spill, special guest Deerhoof plus Prism Bitch and Itchy Kitty are all slated at a Treefort Music Hall extravaganza Saturday May 13. Tickets for the all-ages show are $27.50 — $130 at treefortmusichall.com.


