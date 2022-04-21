Local legend and international star Curtis Stigers has been busy. In February, he dropped a new album, “This Life.” He explains its genesis in his liner notes:
“… This time I set out with a plan to record songs from my previous 12 studio albums that I now play live in concert in a distinctly different way than I recorded them originally. Songs and arrangements grow and evolve from their recorded versions over time, as we play them again and again for audiences. Ten of these songs fit that criteria perfectly. The two songs here that don’t quite fit the plan perfectly are ones I’ve been playing live in concert with my band, but haven’t gotten around to recording until now. No plan is ever perfect, I guess.”
Mere days ago, Stigers returned from a European kick-off tour.
He will also be doing an in-store performance at the Record Exchange for Record Store Day on Sunday, April 24 and will take the stage at the Idaho Shakespeare Amphitheater on Monday, May 23. It will be the first time Stigers and his band has ever performed a concert in that venue.
And if you want to check out a video featuring his new album and starring downtown Boise, you can find that on YouTube.
Boise Weekly was able to snag a few minutes here and there via email during Stigers’s tour across the pond. The following has been very lightly edited.
Curtis Stigers, you are an international star, have performed hundreds of songs live on countless stages — do you remember the first song you ever sang for an audience? If so, what was it, what were the circumstances — where, how old were you; were you nervous or did it just feel natural, etc.?
I’m not sure I remember the first song, but I vividly remember being on a small outdoor stage in front of Boise High School, playing drums with my first real band, and singing “Us And Them” by Pink Floyd. It was particularly exciting because I was a Capital High student and being there was like visiting a foreign land. I think was 14 at the time.
The songs you perform are often moving, emotional, many are of the storytelling type or evoke universal feelings. Is there a song in your repertoire that brings up deep emotion for you when you perform it, perhaps even moves you to tears at times?
I wrote the song “Don’t Go Far” in Nashville in 1998 with the wonderful singer/songwriter Beth Nielsen Chapman for my 1999 album “Brighter Days.” It’s a song about learning to love someone and simultaneously letting them grow and even fly away. Two years later my daughter Ruby was born and suddenly the song took on a whole new meaning for me. It’s her song when I sing it, especially now that she’s gone off to college. I usually get choked up when I sing it.
There are two songs in your new album that are anomalies — that is, they don’t quite fit the profile. Yes, you have performed them onstage but no, you had never before recorded them. Why did you decide to include them?
One of the two songs on the album that I’ve never recorded before is Leonard Cohen’s “Tonight Will Be Fine” and my band and I have been playing it in concert for several years but I haven’t had the opportunity to record it before now. The arrangement was created by the band while on the road, during soundchecks before shows, and it seemed like a fine example of how we take a pop/folk/country song apart and put it back together as a jazz tune. It’s also just an incredible song, sad and sexy.
George Gershwin and DuBose Heyward’s classic “Summertime” is the other song I’ve never recorded before now. The reggae-tinged jazz arrangement comes from a version I used to perform with my mid-’80s Boise band The Young Jazz Lions, which included bassist Rod Wray, drummer Jim Kassis, and the late Paul Tillotson on piano. I wanted to include it on this album because I have been playing this arrangement off and on since before I even started making records, and especially because I wanted to pay loving tribute to my old friend Paul. We lost him far too soon. I miss him.
Do you sing in the car along with the radio — or without? Or in the shower?
Oh yes I sing a lot, everywhere, particularly in the car when I’m alone. I grew up singing along to the car radio with my mom. That’s how I learned to harmonize.
This is a question that comes up at parties: What song would you like to have at your funeral — and why?
I’ve decided I can’t afford to die. I have too many debts.
Anything else?
I heartily, lovingly and actively support Interfaith Sanctuary Homeless Shelter!