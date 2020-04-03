Boise Rock School is "empowering youth through music"—part of its core mission—by moving classes online. BRS started on March 16, and so far over 400 local students have participated.
“It’s been awesome, although there’s been a bit of a learning curve putting it together,” said Managing Director and Co-founder Ryan Peck. “What gets me excited is thinking about the future, because maybe down the road we can take this technology and educate kids musically across the state.”
BRS uses Skype, Zoom and Google Hangouts to teach virtually. The school has also created drop-in classes, like song writing and intro to guitar, that are free to anyone and can be found on its website. People can also check BRS social media for videos about lessons and other activities.
