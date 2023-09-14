Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Music has been proven time and time again to be beneficial for one’s mental health — it can reduce anxiety, lower your heart rate and even decrease the level of stress hormones in your body. On the flipside, however, there is a mental health crisis occurring in the music industry.

Musicians have a higher rate of depression and suicide than the average population, according to a 2019 study by the music distribution company Record Union. Of the 1,500 independent musicians surveyed for the study, 73% said they experience anxiety or depression in relation to creating music.


Recommended for you

Load comments