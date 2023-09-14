Music has been proven time and time again to be beneficial for one’s mental health — it can reduce anxiety, lower your heart rate and even decrease the level of stress hormones in your body. On the flipside, however, there is a mental health crisis occurring in the music industry.
Musicians have a higher rate of depression and suicide than the average population, according to a 2019 study by the music distribution company Record Union. Of the 1,500 independent musicians surveyed for the study, 73% said they experience anxiety or depression in relation to creating music.
To bring awareness to this exact issue, local musicians Jason Lambson, Mike Adam and David Zabel founded the Musicians Against Self Harm (MASH) Festival in Boise. The festival was started in 2019 after organizers lost their own friend to suicide and for the last several years all proceeds from the festival have gone to the local nonprofit, Boise Hive.
According to the website, Boise Hive was founded to “empower musicians and other artists through access to mental health services, business tools and other resources to thrive.” For over four years, Boise Hive has been connecting local musicians in need with licensed counselors.
The fourth annual Musicians Against Self Harm Festival is set for 3 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Shredder, 430 S. 10th St.
The 2023 MASH Festival lineup features 11 bands: SubVert, Ghostbox, Faded Leroy, Karin Comes Killing, Dyssonance, The GOV, Problem5, Reason Within, Cabeza, DILFS and Coma Throne. SubVert hasn’t performed together in over 13 years but they are reuniting at the festival in honor of SubVert’s lead guitarist, Derek Yee, who died by suicide five years ago.
The MASH Festival is sponsored by Boise Hive, 100.3 The X, 12th Fret Music, ISG Print and Embroidery, Modern Sounds Vinyl and Music, Chris Holton Appliance, Pride Mental Health and Dyer Maker Customs.
The event is all ages and while there are no “tickets” to purchase, entry at the door requires a minimum donation of $10 per person; kids 12 and under get in for free. One hundred percent of donations and proceeds from the festival go directly to Boise Hive. You can learn more on the event’s Facebook page .