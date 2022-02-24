In celebration of the band’s 40th anniversary and the commemorative reissue of their celebrated landmark record “Group Sex,” Circle Jerks return to the stage for the first time in over 15 years. The punk band will be performing in Boise on March 1 at the Knitting Factory.
This is the last leg of the 2022 tour and who knows it could be another 15 years until they tour again, said lead singer Keith Morris.
Circle Jerks emerged from the punk underbelly of L.A.’s South Bay in 1979. Originally conceptualized at “The Church” of Hermosa Beach, the infamous hangout of scene forefathers Black Flag, Descendents, Redd Kross, and The Last, the band quickly became the innovators of a movement simply referred to today as “hardcore punk rock.”
After serving as co-founder and the lead vocalist of Black Flag during the recording of the “Nervous Breakdown” EP, Morris joined forces with former Redd Kross guitarist Greg Hetson to form what would become Circle Jerks, a reference uncovered from artist Raymond Pettibon’s slang dictionary. Morris and Hetson, along with bassist Roger Rogerson and jazz drummer Lucky Lehrer, fine-tuned previously unfinished material originally written for their respective bands to conceive the troupe’s now-renowned sound — relentless, steadfast and ferocious. The Circle Jerks sound was deliberate and powerful. Mixing together brash and earnest lyrics with an articulate rhythm section, the band was heralded as a leader of the pack, but with no real plan in sight.
Hardcore punk rock reached and unsettled the public in Los Angeles in the early ‘80s. This piece of punk history was captured in the 1981 documentary by Penelope Spheeris, “The Decline of Western Civilization.” The Circle Jerks were amongst the performances in the film. The documentary would go on to be preserved by the National Film Registry at the Library of Congress as being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”
In October 1980, Circle Jerks released their debut studio album “Group Sex” on the Los Angeles label Frontier Records. Clocking in at 15 songs in just 26 minutes, the record remains a powerful staple in the punk genre and is equally as pertinent nearly 40 years later. The band would go on to find themselves headlining shows at L.A.’s 5,000-capacity Olympic Auditorium and in cult video classics like “Repo Man,” “New Wave Theatre” and “The Slog Movie.” The Circle Jerks would go on to release six studio albums, “Wild in the Streets” (1982), “Golden Shower of Hits” (1983), “Wonderful” (1985) and “IV” (1987).
Morris is less concerned about the past of the band and more about the future — or rather making it through this tour without getting sick. Morris, at 66 years old and diabetic, wants to avoid getting sick by any means because he still has big plans for his future.
“Don’t be in any hurry to think you’ll be able to tear your mask off and go racing up and down the street,” Morris said in a phone interview. “Just pay attention. Everybody just be cool. Be smart. This is not a time to be dumb. Do the right thing. If you have a chance to tell the government to go f— themselves just feel free.”
Morris and Hetson remain the only consistent members since the band’s creation, withstanding several lineup changes, including Flea and Chuck Biscuits. Bassist Zander Schloss (The Weirdos, Joe Strummer) has been a member since the 1980s. During hiatuses, Morris fronted bands like OFF! and FLAG, while Hetson played guitar in Bad Religion.
The Circle Jerks have found fans in music acts like Butthole Surfers, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Alice Cooper and Guns N’ Roses as well as with notable fans being Dogtown skateboarders, Chuck Berry and actor Johnny Depp.
Coming back to the stage after years of not touring can feel like a homecoming and a reminder of how long it’s been since they’ve been gone.
“One of the beautiful things that’s been happening — part of our growth is that we’ve grown up with these people, they are close to our age and a lot of these people will bring these kids along,” Morris said. “The kids bring their friends along. So a good portion of the crowd is younger. It’s like we’ve got to show up and exert as much energy as we can.”