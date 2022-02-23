Forming Blood Lemon went beyond simple chemistry — it was almost alchemic the way that all of the pieces fell into place.
The Boise-based three-piece group was formed in 2018. The singer/guitarist Lisa Simpson, singer/bassist Melanie Radford and percussionist Lindsey Lloyd met through mutual friends and bonded through a love of '90s alternative sound and heavy riffs. All three of Blood Lemon’s members are classically trained musicians and have each performed in various bands including Built to Spill, Tambalka and Finn Riggins.
In the beginning, the trio met to discuss what was the sound they wanted to capture — Pixies, Hole and The Breeders mixed together formed the basis of the sound Blood Lemon aims for. The group never set out for certain themes or subject matters to tackle, Lloyd said.
"With the first album it just happened," Lloyd said. "We didn't plan to write songs about certain things. It just happened."
A key aspect in the creation of Blood Lemon was to give its members the chance to make music with their fellow women.
"For the longest time I had been working with men on most projects, which is fine, I'd just been looking for women who understood me on a political and emotional level," Radford said.
Blood Lemon released their self-titled debut album in 2021. "Blood Lemon" finished its recording in early 2020. While they weren't able to tour or perform live, the band did use the time to tweak and perfect their album. "Blood Lemon" was co-produced, engineered and mixed by Z.V. House at Rabbitbrush Audio in Boise, mastered by Mell Dettmer at Studio Soli in Seattle and the album artwork is by collage artist Ludzeg from Rio, Brazil.
"COVID gave us time with the mixing," Simpson said. "The recording captured our energy appropriately. That's something that I feel proud of."
"2020 gave us a chance to take our time a little," Radford said. "The three of us were conscious that we weren't in any rush. It gave us a chance to focus."
"Blood Lemon" is a 40-minute album that explores a multitude of subjects. One song follows the narrator becoming a whistleblower. Another song details running a toxic person out of town. "Leave the Gaslight On" is a ballad exploring the frustration with the U.S. not taking climate change seriously. While each song explores wildly different subjects, the through-line is confidence in every song that makes any listener feel empowered.
Blood Lemon plans to work on their sophomore album throughout 2022 and hopes to have a 2023 release. Blood Lemon will perform at Treefort 10.
"We've had very small goals," Radford said. "A lot of bands should have low goals for themselves to surprise themselves with what they accomplish."