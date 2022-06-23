Portland band Blitzen Trapper has 10 full length albums and has been making music for a long time, 20 years. The band’s most recent album titled “Holy Smokes Future Jokes,” came out in 2020. And now, fans will get to see the band in person again.
Blitzen Trapper is playing in Ketchum on Saturday, June 25 at the Argyros Performing Arts Center and here in Boise on Tuesday, June 28 at The Neurolux. People can contact either venue for tickets.
Boise Weekly interviewed frontman Eric Earley via email about the upcoming shows, how it feels to be touring again and “Holy Smokes Future Jokes.”
How does it feel to be back touring after all this time?
It really feels fantastic to be back on stages once again. I’d forgotten how amazing it is to play music with friends, to sing harmonies, to see a new city everyday, never knowing what’s going to happen exactly on any given day. The unknowing is a large part of the beauty of touring.
I was reading on your website that “Holy Smokes Future Jokes” represents the idea that everything we think is important, will be seen as “cosmically ridiculous.” Could you go into detail about that? And do you have a favorite song off of it?
As the Great Shopenhauer said, every life viewed in general may seem like a tragedy, but when seen up close and personal it’ll always become a comedy. The human ego is very good at making us feel that our lives are exceptionally important, so much so that we forget about the entire massive Cosmic life of our planet that is not human. It is just as important. That thought should be humbling, and that humility should cause you to act selflessly towards others and towards the planet. My favorite song off the record is probably “Dead Billie Jean,” it’s hilarious and tragic and strange.
You write a lot of music, seems like you don’t stop much — do you find the more you write, the more you feel human? So much of Blitzen Tapper’s music feels like it’s discovering and realizing feelings and people around us.
I actually haven’t really written any music for the past two years. I’ve used songwriting throughout my life as a kind of journaling of all the emotions that I’ve been out of touch with for so much of my life. It’s been healthy and unhealthy simultaneously. So much of the mindfulness and body work as well as therapy I’ve done has allowed me to begin to see my own emotions in a healthy way. Hopefully, I am shedding the ego trip of songwriting, and can begin to write songs again from a subconscious place.
The band’s sound has remained constant, yet also moves forward — it feels like different pieces of music puzzles that have been fused together — can you speak to your musical evolution?
Much of my career has been purely experimental in terms of songwriting production, lyricism, and imagery. It hasn’t given me a large amount of consistency in my recordings, which may be detrimental in certain ways. There are moments, though, in my catalog of songs where I feel like I was really hitting on something real, tangible, and that I’m proud of and it gives me joy.
What can fans expect to see at the show, will you be playing music exclusively off of the newer album?
Our sets have included songs from many different records as well as many of the newer songs. The arrangements tend to change each night depending upon the forces at play and it’s fun to mix things up. There’s so many songs in the catalog I’ve been trying to add as many as possible that people ask for. It’s going to be fun; it will be a hoot and I’m looking forward to it in so many ways.