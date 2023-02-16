Black Belt Eagle Scout, also known as KP, is performing at Neurolux on Sunday, April 2. The show is in support of her new album, “The Land, The Water, The Sky,” that came out Friday, Feb. 10. She belongs to the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community and recently moved from Portland back to ancestral lands at Skagit River. This has highly influenced her artistry and songs on this record. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, she talked about how her tribal community influenced the artistry and songs on the album. “I think about the future generations of my family living here and always being able to have that connection,” said KP, which stands for Katherine Paul. “That thought of grounding and stability, of seeing the same thing and being aware of these same landscapes, and how that’s important to who we are.”
The album has also been getting high praise from The Fader, Guitar World and more. Pitchfork critic Margeaux Labat said this about the artist: “Katherine Paul’s gossamer indie rock as Black Belt Eagle Scout may sometimes sound light, but it has a steady force. Whether she’s examining the many forms of grief on her 2018 debut ‘Mother of My Children’ or embracing community and unconditional love on 2019’s ‘At The Party With My Brown Friends,’ Paul plumbs her most weighty experiences, grounding them in her perspective as a queer indigenous woman. … ‘Don’t Give Up’ is a hushed, sincere examination of her mental health and invaluable bond with nature.”
Boise Weekly reached out to KP via email to get some insight on her new album and the upcoming show. The following has been lightly edited.
How did you come up with/become your moniker, Black Belt Eagle Scout?
My friend who played in my band came up with it a while back and when I decided to continue on with the project I asked to use it.
How long have you been in the industry?
10+ years so far.
What inspired your new album, “The Land, The Water, The Sky?”
Moving back home to my homelands of Swinomish and being around the land and my family.
Do you have a favorite song on this album?
They’re all my favorite songs! I gave each one the same amount of love and energy.
Do you perform all original songs? Do you write all your songs?
Yes and yes.
Are you excited about your upcoming performance at Neurolux?
Yes! I love playing at Neurolux and have played there in various bands over the past several years touring through or during Treefort.
Will you be playing songs from your new album there?