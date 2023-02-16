cover Black Belt Eagle Scout - The Land The Water The Sky.jpg

Black Belt Eagle Scout dropped a new album, “The Land, The Water, The Sky,” on Friday, Feb. 10. The band performs at Neurolux April 2.

 Saddle Creek Records

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Black Belt Eagle Scout, also known as KP, is performing at Neurolux on Sunday, April 2. The show is in support of her new album, “The Land, The Water, The Sky,” that came out Friday, Feb. 10. She belongs to the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community and recently moved from Portland back to ancestral lands at Skagit River. This has highly influenced her artistry and songs on this record. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, she talked about how her tribal community influenced the artistry and songs on the album. “I think about the future generations of my family living here and always being able to have that connection,” said KP, which stands for Katherine Paul. “That thought of grounding and stability, of seeing the same thing and being aware of these same landscapes, and how that’s important to who we are.”

The album has also been getting high praise from The Fader, Guitar World and more. Pitchfork critic Margeaux Labat said this about the artist: “Katherine Paul’s gossamer indie rock as Black Belt Eagle Scout may sometimes sound light, but it has a steady force. Whether she’s examining the many forms of grief on her 2018 debut ‘Mother of My Children’ or embracing community and unconditional love on 2019’s ‘At The Party With My Brown Friends,’ Paul plumbs her most weighty experiences, grounding them in her perspective as a queer indigenous woman. … ‘Don’t Give Up’ is a hushed, sincere examination of her mental health and invaluable bond with nature.”


Recommended for you

Load comments