The band Baroness released their fifth album in June titled "Gold & Grey" nearly 15 years after their debut. More than just metal, the album is infused with many styles and genres, making it seem bigger and fuller than earlier releases. It's an album that's well worth a listen.
"This is the most clear representation of the artistic vision I have for the band that we've ever done," said Baroness vocalist, guitarist and founder John Baizley in a press release. "I'm surprised that we got as far with it as we did."
The band is touring and promoting the new album, they'll be in Boise at The Olympic Venue Tuesday Nov., 23 at 7 p.m., tickets are $60. People can get more information and buy tickets at theolympicboise.com.
Baroness formed in 2003 and won a Grammy in 2017 for best metal performance. Current members are Baizley on vocals/guitar, Gina Gleason on guitar, Nick Jost on bass and Sebastian Thomson on drums. They're used to playing larger venues but during this time have decided to scale down to smaller places.
In a press release the band stressed that all people will have to show proof of vaccination or provide a negative PCR test within 24 hours of the event and everyone is required to wear masks.
“I cannot remember any moment in the history of this band where we’ve been more excited to tour than we are today,” said Baizley. “In many ways, this upcoming tour feels similar to the very first Baroness tour in 2003: we don’t know what to expect, we’re through sitting on the sidelines, and we can’t wait to climb onstage. During the past two years we’ve tried to keep ourselves as busy as possible: writing, recording and rehearsing insofar as the pandemic would allow. Throughout that time, one fact has become increasingly clear… we are built as a live/touring band. The most powerful and important aspects of music reveal themselves only through shared experience. Baroness’ music is designed to be shared; our audience has always been the final and most important member of the band. Quite simply, it doesn’t feel right without YOU!"
It should be a great show; for more information on the band people can go to yourbaroness.com.
