Barenaked Ladies Last Summer On Earth tour is playing at Ford Idaho Center on June 15 with Semisonic and Del Amitri.

Back in 2018, Barenaked Ladies got one of the highest honors a Canadian music act can receive when the group was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

For the occasion, the current four-man lineup of lead singer/guitarist Ed Robertson, drummer Tyler Stewart, bassist Jim Creeggan and keyboardist/guitarist Kevin Hearn reunited with singer/guitarist Steven Page, who left the band in 2009 to pursue a solo career, a split that according to most accounts involved some tension.


