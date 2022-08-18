Acclaimed for her originality in song composition and soulful voice, Paula Fuga is one of Hawaii’s top female musicians. She’s a poet at heart, with Maya Angelou being a major influence on her. Fuga is also an accomplished ukulele player under Master Instructor Roy Sakuma, according to her website.
Her debut album, “Lilikoi,” earned the prestigious Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award for Most Promising Artist. Her EP “Misery’s End” featured guest appearances by Jamaican singer and songwriter Ziggy Marley, who is also the son of Bob Marley, and world-renowned singer Jack Johnson. Fuga has also performed on the stages of Madison Square Garden, The Sydney Opera House Forecourt and has been a guest artist at The White House three times.
Fuga will perform in Boise at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25 at The Egyptian. Tickets start at $19.50 on The Egyptian’s website and at the door.
Now, with her global fanbase and accomplished music career, Fuga’s music is dedicated to inspiring positive social change. She is committed to permeating the world with the voice of the Hawaiian people. On June 18, Fuga released her second full-length album “Rain on Sunday” through Brushfire Records.
“My wish is to play music all over the world and use my gift of music to heal people,” Fuga said on her website.
In one of her most recent performances on Saturday, Aug. 13, she hosted “A Tribute to Aretha Franklin.” Franklin, the “Queen of Soul,” was a major influence on Fuga and on July 27, she posted a video on Instagram of Franklin performing in 2017.
“Aretha was 75-years-old in this video, still performing in heels. She had a whole orchestra on that stage with her. She had been performing professionally for 54 years! What a life! What a career!” Fuga wrote on her Instagram. “It’s an honor to perform her music. An honor to perpetuate her legacy of Soul and female empowerment.”