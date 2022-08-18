Paula Fuga 1

Paula Fuga, one of Hawaii’s most famous female musicians.

 Courtesy Paula Fuga

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Acclaimed for her originality in song composition and soulful voice, Paula Fuga is one of Hawaii’s top female musicians. She’s a poet at heart, with Maya Angelou being a major influence on her. Fuga is also an accomplished ukulele player under Master Instructor Roy Sakuma, according to her website.

Her debut album, “Lilikoi,” earned the prestigious Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award for Most Promising Artist. Her EP “Misery’s End” featured guest appearances by Jamaican singer and songwriter Ziggy Marley, who is also the son of Bob Marley, and world-renowned singer Jack Johnson. Fuga has also performed on the stages of Madison Square Garden, The Sydney Opera House Forecourt and has been a guest artist at The White House three times.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments