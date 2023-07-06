Rayland Baxter 1 - Citizen Kane Wayne.jpg

Rayland Baxter is touring the U.S. through November and will be stopping by the Knitting Factory in Boise on July 13. Tickets can be purchased for $25 at ticketmaster.com.

 Citizen Kane Wayne

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Rayland Baxter maps melodies like a hopeful scout surveying an ever-expanding territory of sound. A legacy artist (his late father Bucky Baxter was a multi-faceted guitarist whose resume includes Steve Earle & The Dukes, Bob Dylan, and the Beastie Boys among others), Rayland managed to avoid the lure of the stage for nearly the first three decades of his life, instead focusing on athletics and outdoor pursuits before answering the call.

The proverbial duck to water, Baxter glided onto the scene with 2012’s “Feathers & Fish Hooks” with subsequent offerings “Imaginary Man” (2015) and “Wide Awake” (2018) plumbing sonic and lyrical depths, and in 2019, Rayland paid tribute to Mac Miller with the largely self-produced “Good Mornin’,” a leg-stretcher of an EP that heralded the next evolutionary bender, his current album “If I Were A Butterfly.”


Recommended for you

Load comments