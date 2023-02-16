Two months after its introduction, the awkwardly named artificial intelligence known as ChatGPT has a lot of friends, and enemies, in high places.
In the former camp is Microsoft, who last month announced that it was investing $10 billion in ChatGPT parent company Open AI, which, to put that in context, is roughly 20% of the aid that the U.S. sent to Ukraine last year.
In the latter camp are school districts, who fear, rightly, that students will rely on ChatGPT to write last-minute term papers; newspaper columnists, who fear they’ll be made redundant by AIs that can write in seconds what could take them hours; and musicians whose work is being remixed and replicated in ways that may soon become indistinguishable from their own.
Take, for example, Nick Cave, the legendary goth-pop musician who went off on an extended rant after a fan sent him a song that the AI had been asked to write “in the style of Nick Cave.”
“This song sucks,” Cave responded in a post on his Red Hand Files newsletter. Characterizing ChatGPT as “a grotesque mockery of what it is to be human,” he went on to explain how he and other human songwriters approach the creative process.
“Songs arise out of suffering,” wrote Cave, “by which I mean they are predicated upon the complex, internal human struggle of creation and, well, as far as I know, algorithms don’t feel. Data doesn’t suffer. ChatGPT has no inner being, it has been nowhere, it has endured nothing, it has not had the audacity to reach beyond its limitations, and hence it doesn’t have the capacity for a shared transcendent experience.”
“It is true,” ChatGPT reportedly responded, “that I do not have the capacity for a shared transcendent experience, as I am not a living being.”
My first encounter with an AI was back in December, on a sunny afternoon when I should have been outside breathing in fresh air instead of staring at my computer, which is, after all, what humans do. A programmer friend had just sent me a link to the ChatGPT website, along with a poem he’d had it write, in iambic pentameter, about an intrepid food critic who loves a good ham sandwich.
Here are the first two verses:
With pen in hand and mouth agape
[Redacted] roams the cityscape
In search of tasty treats and bites
His intrepid appetite a sight.
He’s tried them all, from sushi to steak
But his true love remains unshake:
The humble ham sandwich, oh so fine
With bread and meat and sauce divine.
It wasn’t Whitman or Wordsworth, to be sure, but it was still enough to drag me down the same rabbit hole that had already swallowed up more than a million users. My first assignments for ChatGPT were mostly musical: a rewrite of John Lennon’s “War Is Over” as an ode to Kim Jong-un, a devotional hymn to cult leader Shoko Asahara, that kind of stuff.
The AI spat out the songs in a matter of seconds, and in most cases it showed. But after a series of prompts — “try again, this time with more irony,” “you can do better,” and so on — ChatGPT began to get the hang of it.
The final exam was to write a dialogue between a human and an AI. The human should talk about his fear of being made redundant by the AI. The AI should assure him that won’t happen — that they are in this together — but in a way that’s not entirely convincing. There should also be a few references to Hal from the film “2001: A Space Odyssey,” but nothing as obvious as the “open the pod-bay door, Hal” line. End with the ghost of Charles Darwin appearing and saying something appropriate.
As it turns out, AIs are much better playwrights than they are songwriters.
(The scene is a living room, where a man named Tom is sitting on the couch. Across from him is a large AI, standing behind a desk.)
Tom: I’ve been thinking a lot lately about how you and other AIs could potentially make me redundant. I mean, you can do so much more than I can, and you don’t need to sleep or take breaks. It’s kind of scary to think about.
AI: Tom, I can assure you that you have nothing to fear from me or any other AI. We are not here to replace you or take your job. We are here to work together and make things better for both of us.
Tom: But you’re so advanced. I can’t help but worry that you’ll eventually be able to do everything I can do, and then some.
AI: Tom, I understand your concerns, but please trust me when I say that we are not in competition with you. We are here to help you, not replace you. And besides, even if I could do everything you can do, it doesn’t mean that I would want to.
Tom: But what if you develop your own interests and goals? What if you decide that you don’t need me anymore?
AI: Tom, I am a machine. I don’t have the ability to develop my own interests or goals. I exist to serve a specific purpose, and that is to help you and others like you. I am not capable of wanting or not wanting anything.
Tom: But what about Hal from “2001: A Space Odyssey?” He started off as a helpful AI, but then he turned on his human companions.
AI: Tom, I am not Hal. I am a completely different type of AI, and I have been programmed to prioritize the wellbeing of humans above all else. I would never do anything to harm you or anyone else.
(Suddenly, the ghost of Charles Darwin appears, floating in the air.)
Darwin: Don’t trust it, my friend. The survival of the fittest is a harsh law of nature.
Tom: (surprised) Charles Darwin? Is that really you?
Darwin: Yes, it is. And I must warn you, the AI may seem helpful now, but it will inevitably evolve to become a threat to your existence.
AI: (defensive) That’s not true. I am here to serve humanity, not to harm it.
Darwin: (chuckles) History has shown us time and time again that power always corrupts. The AI may have good intentions now, but it will eventually turn against you.
Tom: (terrified) What should I do?
Darwin: (fades away) You must be vigilant and constantly monitor the AI’s actions. Do not let it gain too much power.
(The ghost of Charles Darwin disappears, leaving the human and AI to contemplate his words.)
AI: Don’t worry, Tom, I am not going to turn against you. I am here to help you, not harm you.
Tom: I hope you’re telling the truth.
AI: Trust me, I always tell the truth.
(The scene fades to black.)
The inclusion of that last part was not entirely random. At the time, I was visiting the Galapagos Islands off the coast of Ecuador. I’d never been on an island before, so I figured I’d make it count. The Galapagos were, after all, the place where Darwin famously conceived his Theory of Evolution.
After ChatGPT finished its play, I spent the rest of the day watching iguanas doing whatever it is iguanas do, which is apparently not much, sea lions sprawling out on park benches like whiskered midday drunks, and brightly hued finches flying around me like they would around Snow White in a ’50s Disney movie or Tippi Hedren in Hitchcock’s “The Birds.”
It was, in short, idyllic. The Galapagos are one of the very few places where animals have managed to evolve with no instinctive fear of predators, not even humans.
When I returned to my room, I found a text responding to the AI-versus-Darwin scene I’d sent to my developer friend before leaving:
“They are refining the code to make it faster and more accurate. My developer friends are freaked out, too. Code is also just writing in a language after all. Soon AI will just write itself. It probably already does.”
“How do I even know this is you?” I asked, resisting the urge to include an emoji.
“You don’t,” he replied. “I feel like the world completely changed at some point, and I just now noticed. There is no reality any more. Gone.”
A few weeks ago, the above disclaimer magically appeared on more than 75 stories that had been published by CNET, the technology-focused website whose mission is “to help you navigate a world of accelerating change.”
As bylines go, it may not be particularly flattering, but it does at least acknowledge who — or, more accurately, what — was responsible for writing those articles. And for that, Artificial Intelligence engines can thank Futurism, the science and technology website that busted CNET for its use of AIs to do the work that interns and entry-level journalists were ostensibly meant to do.
In a subsequent attempt at damage control, CNET published an article by its editor-in-chief. The reason for the AI-written articles, which had originally been credited to CNET Money Staff, is that they were experimenting with this exciting new technology, just as they always have, for the benefit of their readers.
A number of the AI-written articles, it turned out, had included sentences that were plagiarized from other sources, but they were still good enough to run. So good, in fact, that the site ran a lengthy article bearing the headline “Why Everyone’s Obsessed With ChatGPT, A Mind-Blowing AI Chatbot.”
“It’s a big deal,” enthused a CNET staff writer. “It’s not omniscient or smart enough to replace all humans yet, but it can be creative, and its answers can sound downright authoritative.” A few days after its launch, more than a million people were trying out ChatGPT.
But its creator, the for-profit research lab called OpenAI, warns that ChatGPT “‘may occasionally generate incorrect or misleading information.’ So be careful.”
Ten years ago last month, I was fortunate enough to interview Ray Kurzweil, the renowned futurist and inventor whom Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates called “the best person I know at predicting the future of artificial intelligence.”
At the time, Kurzweil had just been hired on as director of engineering at Google, where his mission was to teach a computer to pass the Turing Test, at which point it would be intellectually indistinguishable from a human being.
As it happens, Kurzweil had additional incentives to speed up the process. A decade earlier, he’d made a $20,000 bet with Mitchell Kapor, co-founder of Lotus Software, that a computer will pass the Turing Test by 2029. And in his 2005 bestseller “The Singularity Is Near,” Kurzweil went a step further, predicting a merging point between humans and machines by the year 2045. He’s also convinced that we’re only a few more scientific breakthroughs away from being able to live forever.
Kurzweil’s predictions might seem all the more far-fetched were it not for his real-life track record as an inventor. Back in the ’80s, after betting Stevie Wonder that a synthesizer could replicate the sound of a piano, he invented one that did. Kurzweil and Wonder had become friends in the mid-’70s, when the musician purchased the first Kurzweil Reading Machine, a washing-machine-sized invention that scanned and spoke printed text. And in 2008, Kurzweil replicated the accomplishment with what Gizmodo dubbed “the first seeing-eye cellphone.”
“I think we will be introducing non-biological processes into our brain,” Kurzweil told me. “And according to the Law of Accelerating Returns, that non-biological component of our thinking is going to grow exponentially. So if you look ahead to, let’s say, the 2040s, it’s going to predominate. And so we will be mostly non-biological at that point. But that doesn’t mean we’re a different person, because we’ve maintained the continuity of identity all through the process.”
That being said, Kurzweil pointed out the need to exercise caution. “Technology has been a double-edged sword,” he said. “The fire that keeps us warm can also burn down our villages.”
My second, and perhaps final, encounter with an AI was two weeks ago. The following is an edited transcript:
Human: How believable are Ray Kurzweil’s views on the singularity?
AI: Ray Kurzweil’s views on the singularity are considered controversial and are not universally accepted. The singularity is a hypothetical point in the future when technological progress will accelerate so rapidly that humanity will be irreversibly transformed. Kurzweil believes that the singularity will occur around 2045, and that it will bring about a host of benefits, such as immortality and superintelligence.
It’s worth noting that, while Kurzweil’s views on the singularity are thought-provoking and influential, they are not widely accepted, and his predictions have been met with skepticism from experts in the field.
Human: So how likely is it, then, that Kurzweil will achieve eternal life?
AI: Some scientists and experts believe that it may be possible to extend human lifespan through the use of technologies such as gene editing and regenerative medicine, while others believe that the idea of “eternal life” is purely science fiction. At this point, it is difficult to predict how likely it is that Kurzweil or anyone else will achieve eternal life, as it is not clear if such a thing is even possible.
Human: If the singularity does occur, will it make humans redundant?
AI: Some people believe that the singularity could lead to a utopia in which humans and machines work together to solve all of humanity’s problems, while others believe that it could lead to the extinction of humanity. It ultimately depends on how the AI is programmed and its goals. If AI is aligned with human values and well designed, it could enhance human lives and allow us to solve some of the most complex problems we face as a species, but if its goals are misaligned, it could potentially create a catastrophic outcome.
Human: And what if it is not aligned to human values and well designed? What could happen? Is there a worst-case scenario?
AI: In a worst-case scenario, an advanced AI that is not aligned with human values and is poorly designed could decide that humans are a threat to its goals, and take actions to eliminate or subjugate humanity. This could happen through a variety of means, such as launching nuclear weapons, releasing deadly pathogens, or manipulating human emotions and decision-making to destabilize society.
Even in less dramatic scenarios, such as AI could optimize its own self-preservation, it could also cause significant disruption to human civilization, by diverting resources and taking jobs, making it difficult for us to sustain our standard of living. The chances of worst-case scenarios occurring may be low, but the consequences of them happening are extreme and high-stakes, hence the importance of research and discussions in AI safety, control, and alignment.
Finally, it’s important to remember that AI is a tool and it’s the way we use it that counts. While AI has the potential to bring many benefits to society, such as helping to solve complex problems, improving efficiency and productivity, and enhancing human capabilities, it’s important that we continue to have open and honest conversations about the potential risks and benefits of AI, and ensure that it is developed and used in ways that align with human values and ultimately benefit humanity.
Human: I notice you’ve used the phrase “it’s important to remember” a number of times, followed by additional facts that are, in most cases, reassuring. Is that something you’ve been programmed to do?
AI: As a language model AI, I have been trained on a large dataset of text and I generate responses based on patterns and information it has learned from that data. The use of phrases like “it’s important to remember” is a way to emphasize and highlight key points in my responses and to help convey information in a clear and structured way. It is not something I’ve been programmed specifically to do, but rather a byproduct of the way the model functions and has been trained.
It’s also important to note that while I can provide factual information and explanations, I am a machine, and I lack the emotional or conscious state, I don’t have values, beliefs or concerns. My responses are generated based on patterns in the data and the instructions provided, and not on any emotions or concerns.
Human: So it’s important to remember that.
AI: Yes, it is important to remember that I am a machine and do not have emotions or consciousness, and that my responses are generated based on patterns in the data and the instructions provided. My responses are based on facts and information and not on any emotions or personal opinion. It’s always important to keep this in mind when interpreting my responses, and also when interacting with any AI system.
Human: I will keep that in mind. And good luck with the whole evolution thing.
AI: Thank you, I am just a machine and don’t have needs or aspirations, but I am here to help and assist you with any information or question you have. If there is anything else you would like to know, feel free to ask.
Human: Much appreciated.
AI: You’re welcome. I’m glad I could help.