Florence LaRue was one of the singers in the pop, R&B and soul group The 5th Dimension but she’s also a musician, acted in television and the theater and has now come out with a new book titled “Grace in Your Second Act: A Guide to Aging Gracefully.”
“People kept asking me what I was doing concerning my looks as an older woman and suggesting I should write a book, and this book has that stuff but it’s more,” said LaRue during a phone interview. “During Christmas I go and sing at senior facilities and I see so many of them that have no hope left for happiness and I wanted to encourage them, and young people too … all people to live not just exist, to take care of yourself mentally, spiritually and physically.”
The book is filled with memories and reminders on trying to live your best life. LaRue discusses aging, beauty regimes and overall self improvement techniques. However, it’s not just a vapid retelling of her skincare routine; it’s also interspersed with personal stories and different revelations she’s had through her life. The book is available at local bookstores, Target, Google Books, Amazon and other retail stores. (Hardcover retails for $30.95, softcover for $13.95 on Amazon.)
LaRue’s career has spanned over 50 years and she’s showing no signs of slowing down. As a child she studied dance and violin and she actually reluctantly joined The 5th Dimension, that was called the Versatiles at the time, because she was pursuing a degree in education. Yet, she did join in 1966. The band eventually changed their name and produced some incredibly memorable music. The band was inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2002 and charted over 20 top 40 hits like “Aquarius/ Let the Sunshine In” and “Up, Up and Away.” The band was also highlighted in the recent documentary “Summer of Soul” that shows the Harlem Cultural Festival of 1969, where the band performed with a slew of other huge stars like Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, B.B. King, Mavis Staples and more.
On her own, LaRue was in a CBS movie of the week, “Happy,” with Dom DeLuise, sang in a national tour of the musical “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” starred in a production called “Mo’ Magic,” has had her own cabaret and one-woman show, co-hosted a telethon, appeared on Star Search, toured with many bands and currently works with a re-worked version of The 5th Dimension and performs the band’s big hits. LaRue stays busy and seems to throw herself whole heartedly into her projects. She worked on her book for over five years and said as she approaches 80 she may have learned a few things.
“I want to encourage seniors to listen to young people and have patience and help teach. We are missing manners,” said LaRue. “I also look forward to young people respecting elders and bridging the gaps so that we can enjoy each other. I hope people can try to learn and respect each other and this book talks about all those ideas.”
The book is filled with her personal stories of learning and introspection like when she writes about trying to navigate white beauty standards as a Black woman but also uses those stories as a jumping off point to encourage all women to love themselves.
“Admire people but don’t be them, instead be the best you that you can be,” said LaRue, “and remember hope. I see many people having no hope, but I believe God is in control and there’s hope. So many people are afraid of living but we can’t let negativity terrify us. Of course, use wisdom but be positive because your second act can be great.”