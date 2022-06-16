The Boise Music Festival has now been in the Treasure Valley for more than a decade, becoming one of the biggest family events in the area. For the 11th annual festival from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 25 at Expo Idaho, there will be five music stages, with a main stage and four smaller stages for local musicians.
The event appeals to just about all musical tastes, including acoustic, pop, country, bluegrass, folk, rock, hip-hop and alternative.
The main stage performances will kick off at 12:15 p.m. with The Rocci Johnson Band, a pop and rock & roll band, and end at 8:20 p.m. with Lady A, a band that fuses country, rock and pop.
Some of the performers on the local stages include Sef Idle at 4 p.m. on the Singer Songwriter/Acoustic Stage and Caedus at noon on the Rock & Alternative Stage. Other bands include Allegedly at 1 p.m. on the Roots/Indie Stage and Griffin House at 3 p.m. on the Hip Hop Stage.
According to the website, there will also be a food court with over 40 vendors, more than a half-dozen wine and beer vendors, a premium seating area called the Cool Zone, and 12-15 carnival rides and games.
The festival will also have 100+ local vendors selling arts, crafts and merch, an air conditioned Kid’s Play Area with activities for kids and entertainment, and Exhibitor Booths, where businesses offer information about their work.