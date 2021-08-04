We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
I have been noticing that my son and his wife have been having little spats over things a lot more than they used to. They have been living on the same property with us since the pandemic started so it can sometimes be close quarters. Lately it seems that they really argue about condiments. She prefers a sandwich spread that rhymes with “Spherical Grip” over mayonnaise on her sandwiches and he hates the taste of it. Can people really care this much about condiments? I want to break up the arguments but I am not sure if they are seriously fighting.
—Sincerely,
Spread Thin
Dear Spread Thin:
Ah yes! The age old Mayo vs. Miracle Whip* debate is alive and well. I am convinced that the universe puts people together who are condimentally diametrically opposed. While I was raised in a strictly Mayocostal household, my beloved grandparents preferred to Whip it, Miracle Whip it, good. It almost seemed like the verboten to enjoy the tangy difference on visits so it became a secret vice, only because it was oozing with sin. My thoughts on these spats are that they are just minor preference issues, but, if they are really turning into serious fights they may just be masking the flavor of a bigger problem. Next time they get saucy over the issue, suggest they start making their own sandwiches from now on so they can each have what they want. The close quarters may take their toll, but it is always a good reminder to reflect upon which side their bread is buttered. *Minerva Jayne in no way endorses one condiment over another and believes that everyone should have the freedom to spread their bread how they please.