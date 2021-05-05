Dear Minerva:
A friend of mine had a bad break up a few years back with a guy that I knew before she dated him. She doesn't know that he and I had history prior to them meeting. Now that they’ve been broken up for a few years, he slid into my DMs and I’m kind of interested in rekindling our fire. I know my friend would be livid but also, considering my history with him, I don’t think her anger should be valid. Would I be breaking “Girl Code” by giving him another try?
Sincerely,
Back in the Saddle
Dear BITS:
The fact that you are asking whether or not it breaks “Girl Code” suggests to me that there may be more to the story than simply a relationship that didn’t work out. Especially if he was barking up your tree prior to his relationship with her. If that’s true and you know you’d be crossing a friendship boundary, give it some deep thought. If my intuition is off on that, then think about whether the “Code” is something that is strong enough and important enough to stand in the way of your own happiness. Of course, if you’re both just looking at another no-strings Spring fling, that’s up to you and your own conscience. He may have been yours first, but your friend may have a hard time stomaching that if she didn’t know about it. On a deeper level though, you are all adults and if there is one thing that adulting reminds us, it is that things don’t always work out as we have planned and maturity requires learning to accept and deal with those moments. Good luck on your decision.