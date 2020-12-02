Dear Minerva:
Christmas is on its way and I have already made peace with virtual get togethers and keeping everyone safe. This sort of makes gift giving difficult. I am thinking of scrapping gift giving this year and just hoping for the best later or next year. I don’t want people to think I don’t care about them but it seems impossible. What would you do?
Sincerely,
Christmas Present
Dear Present:
I am normally one who prefers spending time with people over the largesse of materialism and trinket exchanging. I can understand your feelings about scrapping it this year in favor of something for the future. I would normally support this but I am also worried about the effects of a pandemic during the holidays on local businesses that are already struggling to stay open. Might I suggest purchasing gift cards or certificates from your loved one’s local favorites as an alternative? You can help keep the places they love stay open for the future and still give thoughtful gifts. It’s something to think about. If this doesn’t work, you might ask how you can donate to local spots in your loved one’s names and send a lovely card. If you just don’t have the spirit to do any of that, simply let them know that you love them and next year will be better. People are going to have to get creative this year to keep the cheer alive and it’s going to be more important than ever to celebrate this Holiday Season as much as we can—safely of course.